DAVIDSVILLE – Portage appeared out of sync in the first quarter in its toughest test of the season thus far.
But the undefeated Mustangs eventually found their rhythm.
Junior Kaden Claar scored a game-high 25 points, including 11 in the third quarter, Preston Rainey added 16 and Portage knocked off previously unbeaten Conemaugh Township 68-58 on Tuesday night.
“These kids really like each other and enjoy competing together,” said Portage coach Travis Kargo after his team improved to 8-0. “It makes it a lot of fun to be around.”
Andrew Miko provided 10 points, including a 6 of 7 performance from the free-throw line. Demetri Miller and Mason Kargo combined for 11 points.
After an abysmal opening quarter where the Mustangs turned it over nine times, they had just six over the final three quarters.
Portage trailed by two, 36-34, at the break, but seized control in the third, outscoring Conemaugh Township 19-10, including an energizing 6-0 run to start to give the Mustangs a 40-36 advantage.
Senior guard Tyler Poznanski, the Indians’ leading scorer, was held to only 11 points and did not record a field goal in the second half.
Poznanski picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter and played sporadically throughout the rest of the first half because of it.
“Once you’re on the bench in foul trouble, it’s hard to get into the flow of the game and the flow of the offense,” said Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko about the struggles early on for Poznanski. “They’re certainly keying on him defensively, and the fact that he was spending time on the bench, it certainly had an effect both ways on his game.”
Cameron Stumpf led Conemaugh Township with 16 points. Jackson Byer netted 15 points, and Tanner Shirley chipped in 12 points.
Conemaugh Township shot 15 of 16 from the charity stripe, but that would end up being one of the lone bright spots offensively.
The Indians totaled 17 turnovers, including five in the decisive third quarter when their offense stalled out on a number of sloppy possessions.
After getting its season pushed back two weeks because of COVID-19, it was just the fourth game of the season for the Indians.
Lesko said he believes the lack of practice time, especially for some of his underclassmen, was a noticeable factor for his team in the first closely contested game of the season.
“This being February and our fourth game, I don’t even think we have 15 practices in yet,” said Lesko. “We’re not satisfied with where we’re at, but we feel like we’ve gotten as much as we could out of what we’ve been given. I’m certain that their growth was stunted a little bit by not having the practice time.”
After trailing for the majority of the first half, Portage built a lead as large as 12 with 2:37 to play after Rainey knocked down two free throws.
The statement win over the Indians elevates the Mustangs, who already have two impressive nonconference victories over Penn Cambria and Hollidaysburg, to 3-0 in the WestPAC North and puts them in the driver’s seat going forward.
But aside from its record, for Portage and Travis Kargo, the opportunity to play is not being taken for granted.
“8-0 is one thing, but right now, we take every game as a blessing at this point with the way this year has gone with COVID-19,” Kargo said. “We’re thankful to keep playing. We’re trying to do everything we can to continue to play.”
