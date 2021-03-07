For the second consecutive season, the Portage High School boys and girls basketball teams each advanced to a District 6 title game.
Coach Lance Hudak’s third-seeded Mustangs girls team will face top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the District 6 Class 1A championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Central Cambria High School.
Coach Travis Kargo’s second-seeded Portage boys team will face top-seeded West Shamokin with the District 6 Class 2A title at stake at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Central Cambria.
The Portage championship doubleheader will be among a heavy schedule of District 5 and 6 championship events this week.
The Mustangs girls program made history last season as Hudak’s team won the first district title in any sport at Portage in 34 years, since the baseball team won District 6 in 1986. Portage beat Hollidaysburg 75-68 while playing up in Class 5A.
This season, the Mustangs (16-3) are back in 1A and will face the Marauders (13-4), a perennial power on the district and statewide level.
Junior Lauren Shaffer (10 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and sophomore Arianna Wozniak (8.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg) top the Mustangs’ scoring and rebounding averages.
The Mustangs won their first 13 games, but lost three of four before beating sixth-seeded Bishop Carroll Catholic (57-43) and second-seeded St. Joseph’s (53-37).
The Portage boys are 19-2 with a regular-season loss to Penn Cambria and a setback in the WestPAC title game to District 5 power Berlin Brothersvalley. The Mustangs are led by senior Preston Rainey (16 ppg), junior Kaden Claar (14.9 ppg), senior Demetri Miller (8.8 ppg) and sophomore Mason Kargo (8.5 ppg).
Portage beat third-seeded United 66-55 in the semifinal round. Heritage Conference champion West Shamokin is 22-0. The Wolves beat fifth-seeded Penns Manor 65-60 in the semifinal round.
Last year, Portage dropped a 66-47 decision to Bishop Guilfoyle in the district title game.
• Defending District 6 Class 1A boys basketball champion Bishop Carroll Catholic High School has a 6-5 record in 11 district final appearances since 2008.
The Huskies tradition under coach Cosie Aliquo is well established.
Bishop Carroll advanced to the championship round without a senior starter in the lineup. Junior forward Tommy Heinrich, sophomore Spencer Myers and junior Nate Dumm led the Huskies on the offensive boards as they bounced back from a double-digit deficit to beat St. Joseph’s 45-38 on Friday in the semifinal round. Junior Tim Golden had 11 points off the bench.
Bishop Carroll Catholic won district gold in 2020, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2011 and 2008 under Aliquo, as well as in 2004, 1998 and 1978.
Williamsburg’s Josiah Dowey became the boys program’s first 1,000-point scorer since 2001 during Friday’s 87-49 victory over Harmony. The Blue Pirates have 12 district titles but none since 2001.
Last season’s runner-up Williamsburg will look for its first district crown since 2001 when the top-seeded Blue Pirates (14-1) and third-seeded Huskies (7-10) will meet in a title-game rematch on Tuesday.
• District 6 Class 3A boys and girls tournaments each will play their semifinal rounds early in the week.
The girls semifinal round will be on Monday, as top-seeded and undefeated Forest Hills (17-0) will host fourth-seeded Penn Cambria (7-6); and second-seeded Cambria Heights (10-3) will host third-seeded Penns Valley (9-7).
The semifinal winners will meet on Friday for the title.
The District 6 Class 3A boys semifinal round will be on Tuesday, as fourth-seeded Richland (9-7) will play at top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (15-3); and third-seeded Westmont Hilltop (12-8) will travel to second-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola (11-6).
• Second-seeded Greater Johnstown (14-2) will face fourth-seeded Bedford (17-4) in the District 6 Class 4A boys championship game on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.
The Trojans won the past two District 6 Class 5A crowns and have 28 district championships overall. Greater Johnstown edged third-seeded Central 70-65 in overtime in Saturday night’s semifinal round. In that game, Johnstown overcame a five-point deficit with only 1:35 to play and forced overtime when senior Joziah Wyatt-Taylor scored ahead of the buzzer on a play that began with 3.9 seconds on the clock.
Wyatt-Taylor had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Isaiah Matula had 20 points, and Drezyre Toney had 18 points in the win over Central.
Fourth-seeded Bedford stunned top-seeded Tyrone on the road, winning 62-60 to advance to the title contest. Senior Steven Ressler had 15 points and Kevin Ressler had 13, and Mercury Swaim hit a big basket to break a 59-all tie and had a late free throw in the win.
Johnstown defeated visiting Bedford 79-53 on Feb. 24 in a LHAC contest.
• The District 6 Class 2A girls title game will be played at Forest Hills High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Fifth-seeded United upset top-seeded Bishop McCort Catholic 68-60 on Friday night to earn a trip to the 2A title game, where the Lions will meet Heritage Conference rival Penns Manor for a third time this season.
Seventh-seeded Penns Manor edged third-seeded Southern Huntingdon 38-34 in the semifinal round.
United (17-4) swept a pair of regular-season games against the Comets – 53-34 on Feb. 19 and 42-41 on Jan. 28.
The Lions were led by 6-foot senior Maizee Fry’s 34 points and 18 rebounds in the victory at Bishop McCort Catholic.
Penns Manor (15-6) is led by senior Kassidy Smith (16.5 ppg) and junior Megan Dumm (14.7 ppg).
• The District 6 Class 4A girls title game will feature third-seeded Bedford and top-seeded Tyrone on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.
• The District 5 Class 1A girls semifinal round will be on Tuesday. Fourth-seeded Shade (11-8) will visit top-seeded Shanksville-Stonycreek (16-4); and third-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (11-9) will play at second-seeded Fannett-Metal (8-3). The title game will be on Saturday.
• The District 5 Class 2A girls semifinal round will be on Tuesday. Fourth-seeded Conemaugh Township (6-12) will play at top-seeded Windber (17-1); and third-seeded North Star (6-13) will play at second-seeded Tussey Mountain (9-7). The title game will be on Friday.
• The District 5 Class 1A boys championship game will be on Wednesday, as second-seeded Shade (14-6) will play top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (23-1) at 5 p.m. at Windber High School.
• The District 5 Class 2A boys semifinal round will be on Wednesday. Fourth-seeded Everett (7-5) will play at top-seeded Conemaugh Township (12-5); and third-seeded Northern Bedford (11-6) will play at second-seeded Windber (12-5). The championship game will be on Saturday.
• In the District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional, District 5 second-seeded North Star (11-10) travels to top-seeded Chestnut Ridge (10-6) on Tuesday.
