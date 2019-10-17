CALIFORNIA – Portage sophomore Lauren Shaffer crossed the finish line in 19:53.31 to win the Class A/AA title at the TSTCA Invitational at Roadman Park. Shaffer, who finished second in the PIAA Class A race last year, edged North Catholic freshman Julia Zalenski for first place in a field of 187 runners in both classifications.
Portage freshman Maddy Hudak came in 24th place with a time of 23:30.16 as the Mustangs finished seventh in the Class A team rankings.
Portage junior Lane Macy finished in 13th place in the Class A boys race. Senior Tyler Spaid took 30th place.
