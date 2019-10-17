Lauren Shaffer

Portage’s Lauren Shaffer competes in the 200-meter dash event during the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium in Shippensburg, PA., Friday, May 24, 2019.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

CALIFORNIA – Portage sophomore Lauren Shaffer crossed the finish line in 19:53.31 to win the Class A/AA title at the TSTCA Invitational at Roadman Park. Shaffer, who finished second in the PIAA Class A race last year, edged North Catholic freshman Julia Zalenski for first place in a field of 187 runners in both classifications. 

Portage freshman Maddy Hudak came in 24th place with a time of 23:30.16 as the Mustangs finished seventh in the Class A team rankings.

Portage junior Lane Macy finished in 13th place in the Class A boys race. Senior Tyler Spaid took 30th place. 

