PORTAGE – The Portage Area High School softball team was rolling along before an unplanned hiatus in the schedule over the last week slowed its path toward a potential WestPAC championship and a high seed in the District 6 playoffs.
"We had a little COVID adventure," Mustang shortstop Maddy Hudak said. "And then, obviously, the weather hasn't been the greatest. A lot of us weren't even optimistic we'd have a game today."
Despite the muddy conditions, damp and cold, the Mustangs did get back to playing on Wednesday afternoon and got right back on track. The only ones left feeling sorry came from Northern Cambria.
Hudak scored three runs and lefty Maryn Swank fanned 14 as Portage showed no signs of rust, running its record to 11-3 with a 7-2 victory over the visiting Colts.
"For our team, this was definitely important," Hudak said. "Coming in here knowing we have to get this win, but we've had a week off and the conditions weren't the best in the field, this is a good win for district points. We needed this under our belts to get higher in the standings."
Swank also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple that plated Hudak with one of the Mustangs' two insurance runs in the fifth. No. 5 hitter Karli Karalfa drove in three runs.
Portage entered the day percentage points behind Williamsburg for the No. 1 seed in District 6 Class 1A while trying to stay ahead of third-place Conemaugh Valley. The Mustangs currently have a two-game lead over Conemaugh Township in the North Section of the WestPAC.
"This was a good game for us, because Northern Cambria is a quality school," Portage coach Brian Randall said. "Our last game was Wednesday (April 28). We couldn't even practice, so that was a challenge for us. Luckily, we have kids that do things on their own, but that was my biggest concern: the rust."
Swank did her part to alleviate those concerns, striking out the side in the first after allowing a walk and a Jessica Krug single. The junior went on to record multiple strikeouts in five of the next six innings – it was the fourth time this season Swank has struck out at least 10, but the first time since an April 8 win against Windber.
"Today, I got a lot of strikeouts. I trust my defense. Today, I was able to work ahead and get them to chase, but it hasn't been like this every game," Swank said. "I threw a lot of curveballs and riseballs to get them to chase."
Swank pitched a five-hitter. Going against Swank didn't bode well for a Colts team that's scored three runs or fewer in five of their 12 outings. Northern Cambria (5-7) is in a four-team dogfight for the last two playoff spots in District 6 Class 2A.
The Colts scored both of their runs in the top of the fifth. Krug doubled in Jensen Wiewiora and then scored on Camryn Dumm's single. Krug was 2-for-2 with a walk, while Dumm went 2-for-3.
"We're just not ready. We don't have it yet," Northern Cambria coach Kevin Krug said. "This is what you're going to see in the playoffs."
The Colts victimized themselves with six errors. Portage had seven hits.
Portage scored two runs in the first on Karalfa's sacrifice fly to right, with Hudak and Lauren Shaffer crossing the plate. The Mustangs capitalized on three errors in the third for three runs to make it 5-0.
"We all weren't hitting it, because we haven't been playing a lot," Hudak said. "But, as soon as we got into it, we got in the groove, and we all got excited."
