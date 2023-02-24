PORTAGE – For the fourth consecutive year, the Portage boys basketball team will be playing for District 6 gold.
The No. 1 seed Mustangs utilized a strong first quarter to jump in front of No. 4 seed Juniata Valley and never looked back, leading to a 70-59 victory over the Green Hornets in the Class 1A semifinals at Len Chappell Gymnasium Friday night.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Portage coach Travis Kargo, whose team has won back-to-back district titles at the Class 2A level.
“When I started this job 23 years ago, you always aspired to be there. I remember going to watch other schools compete, and just hoping and praying that one day Portage can be in it. Now, it’s four in a row and five in seven years.
“It’s a great accomplishment, not on my behalf, but on these kids. They put the time in, they put the work in, and I’m just fortunate enough that they call me coach.”
Portage (24-2) will be taking on No. 2 seed Harmony in the championship game on Wednesday at Mount Aloysius.
The Owls defeated St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 75-74 via a buzzer beater off an inbound pass in the other semifinal. Juniata Valley will face St. Joseph’s in the consolation game Wednesday to determine the third and final entrant from District 6 in the PIAA tournament.
This will be the first time Portage has squared off against Harmony since January 2020.
“It’s so special,” said Portage senior Mason Kargo, who posted a triple-double for the Mustangs with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
“Not many teams get this kind of opportunity to go compete for four straight district titles.
“We have to keep playing our way, doing the little things like just boxing out and getting rebounds.”
Mason Kargo was one of four Mustangs in double figures. Luke Scarton scored a game-high 22 points, with all eight of his field goals coming at the rim.
Trae Kargo tallied 12, while Owen Gouse added 11.
All six players in Portage’s rotation found the scoresheet in the first quarter, where the Mustangs built a 19-8 advantage after one frame by capitalizing on 10 Green Hornets turnovers.
In total, Juniata Valley compiled 22 giveaways, but the Green Hornets remained in contention throughout the game.
The Green Hornets started the second quarter hitting six of their first nine shots to close the deficit to four at 23-19, but this was all the closer Juniata Valley would get.
Portage outscored Juniata Valley 12-4 over the final three minutes of the second to go into the break leading by 12.
The Mustangs’ advantage hovered around 10 points for the majority of the second half. Juniata Valley got within 53-47 midway through the fourth quarter, but Portage went 10-for-16 at the free throw line down the stretch to maintain its lead.
“We had the good start, unlike the other night (quarterfinal win over Conemaugh Valley), but, like the other night, they kept coming back,” coach Kargo said. “That’s what it’s about. It’s playoffs, and people aren’t going to roll over. We keep getting tested as a team, and now we’re learning more and growing as we go.”
The free throw line proved to be a key factor for the Mustangs in the contest, as Portage totaled 24 shots at the charity stripe compared to Juniata Valley’s seven. Both teams recorded 25 made field goals.
Despite going back to very familiar territory in the district championship, Mason Kargo said it all still has the feeling like being there for the first time.
“I’m still going to be nervous,” he said. “It’s the championship, and I always get nervous in championships. But, it’s a good feeling. A good nervous. I’m very excited.”
