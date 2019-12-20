With 97 girls in Grades 9-12 enrolled at Portage Area High School, the odds of a Division I athlete coming out of any program at the school aren’t slim, but it’s not common.
The odds of two girls from the same basketball team at a school the size of Portage going Division I might be slim, but not impossible.
Two girls from the same graduating class going to play the same sport at the same Division I college? The math on that possibility may not be astronomical, but it’s something that Mustangs coach Lance Hudak never anticipated when he took over the girls basketball program 18 seasons ago.
In 2019, however, there’s reason for Hudak to flip that perception.
Before the season tipped off, Portage saw two of its own – Kara Dividock and Abbi Riskus – sign on to play basketball at St. Francis University next year with both joining the Red Flash as preferred walk-ons.
“I’m not surprised,” Hudak said. “These kids have played all of their lives, back through elementary. Both have played travel ball their entire lives. Actually, this past year, they joined together in the same organization (the Flood City Lightning), and play together on the same travel team. These kids are committed, they work hard all year in travel and what we do at Portage and lessons on their own, also.
“Hard work obviously does pay off.”
‘Know the game’
The pair have played a large part in the continued resurgence of the Mustangs, who are 5-0 heading into the holiday break while helping to a compile a 54-24 record with a PIAA tournament appearance in 2018 during their time with the varsity program. Being able to continue playing basketball for the Red Flash, under first-year coach Keila Whittington, is a dream realized for both seniors.
Both intend to major in nursing while in Loretto.
“I was always going to go to St. Francis,” Riskus said. “And then was given the opportunity to play also.”
“(Whittington) is all about team,” Dividock added. “She puts a lot of effort into that, and you can see it when I was at a practice and when I went to visit. The school, I just really liked the campus. It felt like a second home to me. I just loved being there.”
Dividock, a 5-foot-7 guard/forward, is averaging 16.8 points with 3.0 boards and 2.4 assists per game.
Riskus, a guard who is also 5-7, is posting 16.6 points with 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 steals per game.
Numbers aren’t the only bonus that they give to the current varsity program, according to Hudak.
“They both have high basketball IQs,” Hudak said. “They really know the game. It’s not just the skills, but how the game is played. It’s that savvy. That comes with playing the game so long and watching the game on television.”
Kara is the daughter of Kirk and Lisa Dividock, of Portage.
Abbi is the daughter of Tom and Toni Riskus, of Portage.
‘A great example’
Since coming up the varsity program as freshmen, Dividock and Riskus have been key contributors to the Mustangs’ successes on the court.
Hudak has already seen the thumbprints that both have placed on the program as Portage’s younger generation progresses through the system.
“These younger girls,” Hudak said, “they see Kara and Abbi and the success they’re having, and the opportunity to move on to play the sport collegiately, that they’ve worked so hard for.
“It’s a great example for every little Mustang in our program.”
While leading the current group of Mustangs, that leadership is evident.
“Those two are the captains,” Hudak said. “They’re leaders both on and off the court, by example and vocally. The chemistry this year, and I attribute it to our offseason: Summer league, team camp and fall league.
“I just saw something really special happening with this group, and I really attribute it to Kara and Abbi’s leadership. They’re just unselfish kids.
“They have the freshmen to the seniors all tight-knit. The kids are playing with heart and a great intensity. They’re really sharing the wealth, and I think it starts at the top with Kara and Abbi.
More local flavor
The Portage tandem adds two more players from District 6 to the Red Flash roster.
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas and Bellwood-Antis product Karson Swogger – both juniors at St. Francis – have played key roles since arriving in Loretto.
Bishop Guilfoyle grad Lili Benzel is a redshirt sophomore on the squad, as well.
Their impact found Dividock before they first suited up for the Red Flash.
“They were seniors when I was in ninth grade,” Dividock said.
“So I would go watch some of their games sometimes and just knowing that they’re there and how good they were in high school is kind of crazy to think about that I’ll be there, too, with them and just knowing that is unreal.”
‘You’re good enough’
Riskus – who noted that she might have been the more excited of the two when they signed – was quick to point out how gracious the St. Francis coaching staff was during the process.
“(Whittington) and the whole coaching staff were very welcoming in getting us up there to watch practices,” Riskus said.
“It’s amazing, their (assistant) coach Jeanine (Wasielewski ) was able to come to our practice to look at us and then be able – on the spot – to tell us, ‘You’re good enough to play for St. Francis.’ ”
With that proficiency on the floor comes a chemistry that both have praised.
“Kara and I have really good chemistry on the court,” Riskus said.
“We’re always able to find each other. So, to be able to carry that to St. Francis, it’ll be really fun to play.”
Dividock is optimistic that their combined skills will pay dividends in the future.
“I’m excited. I think Abbi is a great basketball player, and we work really well together,” Dividock said.
“Hoping and seeing how much better we can get together and individually will be really cool to see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.