After getting accepted into the renowned physician assistant science program at St. Francis University, Portage senior Emma Kissell had doubts if she would also be able to play volleyball for the Red Flash. But a trip to the nail salon, paired with an impromptu visit from St. Francis coach Sara McMullen, helped eased Kissell’s concerns and ultimately led to her decision to join the program as a walk-on in the fall of 2020.
“She told me it was ultimately my decision because I told her I have some doubts being a PA major, which is a very difficult program to balance playing a sport,” Kissell said. “I was nervous on how I’d be able to handle all my time and everything.
“I actually saw her when I was getting my nails done, she was getting her nails done. We just talked the whole entire time and she reassured me that everything that I wanted to do, I could do. It really gave me a clear mind. I didn’t want to give up volleyball yet. She’s just been so wonderful, telling me all the programs that are going to be able to help me through everything.”
Kissell earned three letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball at Portage.
She started on the first Portage girls basketball team to claim a District 6 title in February. In volleyball, she racked up 296 digs and 151 kills as a senior. She finished her career ranked second in career digs and fourth in kills. As a junior, Kissell compiled 52 service aces. She expects to be a back-row defensive specialist in college, making the transition from being a 5-foot-6 outside hitter in high school.
“I’m just so honestly still in shock but so grateful to be given this opportunity even as a walk-on,” she said. “Coming from a small school and being able to play Division I volleyball, it’s a dream come true. It was just kind of surreal because I got into my dream program at St. Francis and being able to continue playing volleyball there was such a blessing.”
St. Francis went 3-25 last fall.
Kissell will have two of her best friends in Loretto as well.
Kara Dividock and Abbi Riskus are also joining the St. Francis women’s basketball team as walk-ons. In a small class of 61, three Portage seniors are set to become Division I athletes.
“I think we’re all just over the moon blessed to be able to play a Division I sport,” Kissell said. “Having three people from the same small town going to play Division I sports is so amazing. Abbi and Kara are very close to me, so it’s going to be so great to have them to rely on if I’m struggling managing my time and sports.”
Kissell has always had a soft spot for volleyball.
“I’ll definitely say volleyball is my favorite sport,” she said. “I just love the excitement that I get from it. Definitely my teammates that I had when I played volleyball, growing up playing beside my sister (Olivia) definitely gave me a closer connection to the sport I feel.”
Playing sports at Portage will leave Kissell with plenty of uplifting memories.
“I think that what I’ll remember most from being a Mustang is everyone is there for you,” she said. “Not just your teammates or your coaches, the whole community. Growing up in a small town, you have everyone behind you so I knew with every failure and every success, I’d have people there for me telling me to pick my head up and get back at it, or congratulating me on the district title.”
Kissell is the daughter of Jim and Deb Kissell, of Portage.
