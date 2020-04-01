A breakout year on the gridiron helped changed Portage senior Jake Irvin’s college plans.
Posting 43 tackles from his defensive tackle position propelled Irvin onto the recruiting scene. Irvin recently committed to playing football at Westminster, a Division III school in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
“Actually I thought I would play baseball in college,” Irvin said. “But this year, I just fell in love with the game and decided to take the football route.”
Irvin, who chose Westminster over Clarion, Grove City and St. Vincent, will major in accounting and was recruited as a defensive tackle.
“I think the education is great at Westminster,” he said. “Their alumni base is phenomenal with networking, and the job placement is good. The coaching staff is really good, they’ve been successful. They’ve had a lot of good years.”
Westminster went 8-3 last season and earned a victory in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Clayton Chapman Bowl. Area graduates Luke Bennett (Central Cambria), Albert Koenigsberg (Portage), Damon Maul (Cambria Heights) and Ian Valente (Westmont Hilltop) are listed on the Titans’ roster.
Irvin’s tackle totals rose from 30 as a junior to 43 in 2019, while notching four more tackles for loss as a senior.
“I’m super ecstatic about Jake because of how hard he worked from his junior year to get to his senior year,” Portage retired football coach Gary Gouse said. “He’s one of the best lineman I’ve had in a while. I want to thank Brandon Vocco, who came on board as our defensive line coach.
“He helped him (Irvin) tremendously with technique. I honestly think Coach Vocco woke him up to believe in himself. When you can pull that out of a kid, it was exciting to see because I always knew he had the ability.”
Irvin, with a stout 6-foot-1, 285-pound frame, started two years as an offensive and defensive tackle. He also credited Vocco’s guidance in helping him advance to the collegiate level.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t be as good as I was without him,” Irvin said. He knows what he’s talking about. He showed me really how to play.
“He played up at Clarion. He just knew the game really well and helped me.”
On the gridiron, Portage went 8-3 last fall and was tri-champion of the WestPAC, representing the conference in the Appalachian Bowl.
“To have 43 tackles as a defensive lineman, that says a lot about your mobility for his size,” Gouse said.
“He’s 280 pounds and he’s very, very fast and quick for his size.”
Irvin collected three letters in baseball and two each in basketball and football. The right-handed pitcher has a 1.97 career ERA with 93 strikeouts in 89 frames, which included two one-hit outings as a sophomore. Irvin drove in 24 runs last spring.
Irvin is the son of Justin and Jaime Irvin, of Portage.
