RURAL VALLEY, Pa. – Portage erupted for 21 straight points in the second quarter and then answered West Shamokin’s rally in the third quarter with a knockout blow in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs prevailed 49-34 on the road in a Heritage Conference matchup. Portage rebounded from last week’s 55-28 loss to unbeaten Penns Manor.
West Shamokin (4-4) went ahead on Dylan Wolfe’s 2-yard touchdown run.
The extra point failed. Isaac Jubina’s 55-yard run and Bode Layo’s 38-yard reception from quarterback Andrew Miko put Portage up 14-6 at the end of the first quarter. Miko went 2-for-2 on extra points in the frame.
Wolfe’s 37-yard touchdown run and Ezra Oesterling’s kick trimmed Portage’s lead to 14-13.
Portage answered with three consecutive scores from Jubina.
The senior found the end zone from 59, 3 and 2 yards. Paired with three Miko extra points, Portage led 35-13 at halftime. Jubina concluded with four rushing touchdowns, pushing his season total to 15.
West Shamokin quarterback Lou Swartz tossed two touchdown passes in the third quarter.
Oesterling’s two made extra points set the score at 35-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
Mason Kargo brought in a 33-yard touchdown pass and Isaac Willinsky hauled in a 26-yard score from Miko as Portage led 49-27.
Miko finished 7-for-7 on extra points.
Swartz added an 8-yard touchdown run to set the final.
The Mustangs (5-3) host Northern Cambria (6-2) next Friday in a matchup of District 6 Class 1A playoff contenders.
