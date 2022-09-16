COMMODORE, Pa. – Trailing at halftime, Portage responded by scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half to secure a hard-fought 35-14 Heritage Conference victory over Purchase Line at Barry T. Madill Field on Friday.
Purchase Line led up until the first play of the fourth quarter when Mustangs quarterback Andrew Miko found teammate Bode Layo wide open near the visitors sideline.
The tight end looked the ball into his arms, secured the pass and turned it into a 43-yard touchdown strike. Mason Kargo followed with the two-point conversion run to put Portage in front 21-14 with 11:51 to play.
“That is something that we are always looking to set up,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said.
“If we see a defensive player get leaky eyes and start looking away from the receiver, we try and take advantage of it. Fortunately, Bode was open and was able to reel it in.”
“We were patient in setting that play up,” Layo said. “We were waiting on the safety to get caught in the middle and it opened up. It seemed like it was up in the air forever and I’m just thinking, ‘Don’t drop it.’ ”
“We knew it would be coming,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “He (Layo) had three touchdowns last week and they did it again.”
The lead was the first for Portage since their second drive of the game. Miko found Kargo for a 20-yard completion, and three plays later he called his own number on an 11-yard draw play for the first score.
Purchase Line quarterback Jon Elick, in almost an identical play, followed his line up the middle for a 70-yard touchdown at 4:53 of the first quarter. Sophomore Jakob Mountain added his first career PAT to knot the contest at 7-all.
Less than three minutes later, Red Dragons back Andrew Beer zigzagged his way through the middle of the field, twisting and turning Mustang defenders different directions, for a 53-yard touchdown putting the home team in front.
“To be honest, we were struggling getting anything going on offense,” Falisec said. “Portage has a good, solid defense and we picked the right spots and got some luck with those big first half plays.”
The momentum remained with the Red Dragons going into the break after junior linebacker Jaylin Robertson sacked Miko for a 7-yard loss to wind out the first half.
“It was almost like a tale of two halves,” Slanoc said. “We were down at the half, we thought we had things under control, and they hit us with those big plays.
“Our M.O. early has been we take lapses. We grew up a little bit today and I learned a lot about our team with how they responded in the second half.
“We challenged our guys at halftime, but they also challenged themselves. Our guys responded. There is only two ways it could go. They could pout and feel sorry for themselves or bear down and get after it, and our kids answered the call.”
With his team down a running back after losing Ty Kennedy to a season-ending leg injury last week in a win over Marion Center, senior fullback Isaac Jubina carried the load in the second half.
Jubina broke loose for a 64-yard run off right tackle setting up his first of three second half touchdowns on a 3-yarder the following play. Purchase Line maintained a 14-13 lead after Miko was short on the point after.
Five different Portage backs accumulated 318 total yards, including 254 on the ground.
“We knew with Ty going down last week that we may have to go through some growing pains, but I think after we worked those things out, they did a nice job of following the blocks and hitting the lanes,” Slanoc said.
Jubina had just 23 yards at the half but finished with 114 on 20 attempts. Sophomore Isaac Willinsky assisted with 68 yards on six carries and Kargo added 58 yards on the ground.
Joe Lamer intercepted Miko and returned it 40 yards to the Mustangs’ 24-yard line and recovered a fumble on consecutive Portage possessions but Purchase Line’s offense stalled out both times.
The Red Dragons had the edge in total yardage at the break 139-66 but finished with negative 17 yards in the second half. Portage forced the Dragons to punt eight times, six in the second half.
“What it comes down to is we have to give our quarterback and backs a little more time to throw and a little bit more push on the runs,” Falisec said. “Definitely something we have to work on.”
Jubina added a 2-yard touchdown with 5:18 to play and a 5-yard score with 48 seconds remaining capping his stellar performance.
“They wear down,” Falisec said. “It seems like we can play with any team for a half but after that with only playing 12 or 13 kids, they get tired. Same thing last week against (Northern Cambria), we ran out of steam. We are getting better, and we will get there.”
Portage will play in just its second home game next weekend against newly formed United Valley.
“We try and control what we can control,” Slanoc said about his tough early season road schedule. “However the schedule is, we are just going to worry about getting better each week, handle the things that we can control and take it week to week.”
Purchase Line travels to once-beaten Cambria Heights with uncertainty at its skill positions. Elick left the game late in the fourth quarter with an upper-body injury.
