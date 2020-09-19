BOSWELL – In his second game as head coach of the Portage Mustangs, Marty Slanoc was looking for more big plays from his offense.
Mission accomplished.
Oren Heidler went 45 yards for a touchdown the first time the Portage offense got the ball, Andrew Miko threw a 95-yard touchdown pass to Josh Morgan, and the Mustangs rolled to a 63-12 victory at North Star on Friday night.
“We were looking for more explosive plays,” said Slanoc, who had been a Portage assistant for more than two decades.
“We feel like we have a lot of skill kids, and that was kind of our goal coming in, like, ‘Hey, we need to make splash plays offensively. That’s what we think our strength is.’ ”
It certainly looked like it on Friday night.
Corey Sossong intercepted a Connor Yoder pass to give the Mustangs (2-0) the ball 2 minutes into the game, and Heidler made it pay off quickly. Dylan Tubbs made the first of his seven extra points on the night and it was quickly 7-0.
The first of Miko’s two touchdown passes – this one a 25-yarder to Kaden Claar – made it 14-0 before the end of the first quarter, and Heidler’s second TD run made it 21-0 early in the second.
Yoder’s pooch punt pinned the Mustangs deep in their own territory late in the first half but Slanoc wasn’t about to get conservative. Miko found his tight end down the right sideline for what likely is the longest pass play in Portage history.
“There’s a good chance it is,” Slanoc said. “Josh Morgan – Boogie – he’s made catches like that in practice a lot of times. He just made that catch and the kid fell down. He’s got some decent speed.”
Portage’s third touchdown in less than 3 1/2 minutes came when Claar returned an interception 21 yards for a score.
That made it 41-0 and set the running clock in motion for the second half.
Berardinelli’s second TD run made it 48-0, and Portage started substituting liberally.
North Star (0-2) scored its first points of the season when Ty Maluchnik started left, then cut back to the middle of the field on a 54-yard scoring run. Mitchel Pristas threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Issac Berkey to make it 48-12 late in the third quarter.
“We’re struggling a little bit, but our guys are working,” North Star coach Bob Landis said. “I didn’t see any quit in our guys.
“The effort’s there. We’re getting better. We’re looking for small gains. Portage is a good football program.”
Portage, which ran for 307 yards and rolled up 519 yards of offense, got a 5-yard touchdown run from Tanner Trusik and 55-yarder from Demetri Miller in the fourth quarter.
Ty Kennedy, who had an impressive 43-yard run that helped set up Trusik’s score, added a 2-point conversion run.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that can run the ball, catch the ball,” Slanoc said. “That’s our goal, to be multiple, to keep teams from focusing on one player.”
The Portage defense, which shut out Blacklick Valley in Week 1, turned in another impressive performance, holding the Cougars to 3 yards off offense – including negative-47 rushing yards – in the first half.
“We really stress stopping the run,” Slanoc said. “If you can’t run the ball, you can’t win. That’s our goal, that’s our mantra.”
