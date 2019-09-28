Portage couldn’t have scripted a better start than the one it had Saturday afternoon at Ferndale, as the Mustangs tallied three touchdowns during a 5-minute span that sparked a 27-point first quarter.
The Mustangs then rolled to a 54-19 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
“Our kids played like they were on a mission today,” Portage coach Gary Gouse said. “We hadn’t played a Saturday game in two years, the conditions were brutally hot, but everyone did their job and contributed.”
The Mustangs (5-1) scored three touchdowns on their first six offensive snaps, and a play was not run in Portage territory until early in the second quarter.
Ten Portage ball carriers combined for 260 rushing yards, as the Mustangs outgained Ferndale (2-4) 332-147 in total yardage. Gabe Forst ran for a game-high 95 yards and three scores on eight carries, while quarterback Connor Price added two rushing touchdowns.
“You can’t get down like we did against a team like Portage,” Ferndale coach Shawn Furfari said. “They have good size and are very aggressive, and we just got overwhelmed.
“Our guys kept playing and didn’t give up, that’s all I can ask.”
The first of five Portage scoring drives that began in Ferndale territory – thanks to four three-and-outs and a turnover – started at the Yellow Jackets’ 19 after an end-zone punt on the game’s first possession. Price took it in from 18 yards out, and Dylan Tubbs added the first of his six extra points to make it 7-0.
Portage took over at the Ferndale 33 on the ensuing possession, and on the next play freshman quarterback Andrew Miko found Josh Morgan in the end zone on his lone pass attempt of the day.
Two Forst carries comprised the next Portage drive, as an 11-yard run was followed by a 29-yard touchdown dash that stretched the lead to 20-0, and the final Mustang score of the first quarter came as the result of an interception by Kaden Claar at the Ferndale 36.
Forst’s 34-yard reception was followed one play later by Scott Berardinelli plowing in from the one in the final minute of the first quarter.
A 36-yard Forst punt return then set Portage at the Ferndale 9, and on the initial offensive snap of the second quarter, Price scored to make it 34-0.
The Yellow Jackets finally broke the ice on the next possession after a 27-yard scramble by quarterback Loghan Furfari and a 27-yard Furfari completion to Tajahi Thomas set up Thomas’ 3-yard touchdown run.
The ensuing squib kick was mishandled by the Mustangs, and Ferndale’s Chance Kelly recovered for the Yellow Jackets at the Portage 39.
Three plays later Noah Korenoski found a hole up the middle and scored from 28 yards out to pull Ferndale within 34-12.
Portage answered the Ferndale surge as Price returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards before being dragged down at the Yellow Jackets’ 12. Forst’s touchdown run on the next play made it 41-12.
It took the Mustangs just two plays to score and trigger the mercy-rule running clock in the third quarter, as Berardinelli’s 25-yard carry was followed by Forst’s 9-yard touchdown run. Portage eventually completed its scoring rampage after a 10-play, 89-yard touchdown drive later in the period capped off by Oren Heidler’s 10-yard run.
Furfari’s 10-yard scoring strike to Seth Coleman on the first play of the fourth set the eventual final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.