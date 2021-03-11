EBENSBURG – The Portage boys basketball team has faced the heartbreak of defeat before.
Falling in district championship games in 2015 and 2020, the Mustangs struggled to get over the hump as the program chased an elusive district title.
Despite years of just falling short and facing an unbeaten team in Wednesday’s District 6 Class 2A title game at the Central Cambria Middle School, Portage finally broke through.
Led by 18 points from junior Kaden Claar and a strong second half, the Mustangs defeated No. 1 West Shamokin, 52-39, to win the first district title in program history.
“It’s hard to put into words right now,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “For so many years, we wondered if we’d ever get to a district championship. We lost to a really good Bishop Carroll team six years ago, but we got back to work and made it back last year. We lost in the district championship to one of the best teams in the state last season, but we kept grinding and never lost sight of our goal. I’m so proud of these kids.”
After falling short of a district title to Bishop Guilfoyle a season ago, Portage (20-2) used the hearbreak of that game as motivation all season long.
“This just feels great,” Claar said. “We’ve been trying so hard to win one, and it’s been a tough couple years. But we learned from that experience and just kept working.”
Following a tight battle in the opening 16 minutes, Portage pieced together a dominant third quarter.
The Mustangs led 17-16 at the half, but an offensive outbreak led by Claar and Preston Rainey (14 points) provided a double-digit lead in the third quarter.
Rainey connected on a three-pointer to spark a 12-2 run, which included six points from Claar.
Portage produced a clean effort offensively as it turned the ball over only once in the second half.
“I think our heart was bigger,” Rainey said. “(West Shamokin) has a lot of size, but we wanted it more.
“We came out and showed everybody that we came in here to take care of business.”
West Shamokin (22-1) kept it a close battle early and gave the Mustangs trouble from deep range.
Trevor Smulik (18 points) scored nine in the first half, and he connected on a pair of treys in the waning seconds before halftime to keep it a one-point game.
“We just didn’t match Portage’s physicality the whole game,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “They did a better job of defending and playing as a group. When we got down, which we haven’t been down too much this year, we just weren’t executing. It’s a different environment for us to be in, but it is what it is. I’m really proud of my guys for one heck of a season.”
Looking to seal the game, Portage chewed time off the clock as it valued lengthy possession time over shot opportunities.
West Shamokin cut a 12-point lead to seven, but foul trouble caught up as Portage earned several trips to the line.
Portage shot 9-of-14 from the charity stripe in the final stanza to seal the victory.
“We took time off the clock, but maybe a little too much,” Kargo said. “I told our guys we had to get in there and finish. We were maybe a little too content just keeping the ball away. I told them to keep it away and be patient, but we had to get good shots and make layups too. We ran clock, but we did a nice job.”
Portage now advances to the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals and will play the yet-to-be-determined District 10 champion March 20.
“We’re going to get back to work tomorrow,” Claar said.
“We got a lot to play for, and we have to be ready. I’m excited for it.”
