Portage’s Marty Slanoc knows that he is stepping into some big shoes.
Slanoc, who has been a member of the Mustangs coaching staff for more than 20 years, takes over as head coach for long-time mentor Gary Gouse this season.
“I have been with the coaching staff, serving as defensive coordinator with Gary for a long time, and we did things together (as a staff), so I have felt like I was part of it,” Slanoc said. “Now the biggest difference is that I am the one who is accountable, and it all comes back to me as far as dealing with everything from the staff to the administration to the media.”
Slanoc said that the Mustangs will lean on defense when the season opens Sept. 11 against Blacklick Valley, noting that will be a strength for Portage, which finished 8-3 last season. The Mustangs won the WestPAC title but lost in the first round of the District 6 Class A playoffs to Purchase Line.
The leading tackler, senior Corey Sossong, returns at linebacker for Portage, which has six regulars back on defense and is looking to replace Jake Irwin, Mitchell Miko and Nick DeMatteis.
“Our defense is ahead of our offense,” Slanoc said. “We lost a lot of our skill players and our offensive line is continuing to develop. Our kids realize that its their team and understand what it is that they need to do in order to be successful. We are excited to see who will step up.”
A solid running game has served the Mustangs well in their wing-T offense over the years.
Top rushers Gabe Forst (939 yards on 101 carries) and quarterback Connor Price (576 on 69) have graduated, but Scott Bernardinelli (509 on 91) and Oren Heidler (226 on 27) will be back for Portage, which has 13 returning lettermen, including four starters on offense.
Sophomore Andrew Miko or senior Koby Kargo will move into the quarterback slot. Junior Kaden Claar and senior Payton Zatek will be the quarterbacks’ top two returning targets at receiver, while Marcos Douglas will be at tight end.
Junior Dylan Tubbs is back as the kicker for the Mustangs.
“There have been so many dynamics (with the coronavirus),” Slanoc said. “We are excited that the kids are going to get the chance to be on the field and especially our seniors will be able to get the chance to play.
“We know it will be day to day and will celebrate every day that we get to keep on playing.”
