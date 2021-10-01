PORTAGE – Key plays on defense and special teams provided a big boost to Portage’s offense on Friday night as all five of the Mustangs’ first-half scoring drives started on their opponent’s side of the field, and that helped open up a commanding 29-point halftime lead en route to a 49-12 victory over visiting United.
“When you make big plays like that, you have to take advantage of it, and it doesn’t mean anything unless you turn it into points,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said.
The Mustangs (6-0) capitalized on a blocked punt, a fumble recovery, and several punt returns deep into Lions territory to set up their offense in prime field position.
“You can’t give short fields to a good team like that,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “We had some opportunities, but shot ourselves in the foot.”
Jon Wolford rushed for a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Andrew Miko completed 3 of 4 passes for 120 yards and two scores to key an attack that outgained United (0-6) 309-227 in total yardage.
“Our offense changes from week to week depending on the situation,” Slanoc said. “We have extremely unselfish kids who only care about team success.”
Lions quarterback Jacob Boring led all rushers with 158 yards on 26 carries and scored one touchdown.
After a United three-and-out to open the game, Gavin Gouse’s 31-yard punt return to the Lions’ 24 was followed three plays later by Oren Heidler’s 7-yard touchdown run. Dylan Tubbs then hit the first of his seven PAT’s to make it 7-0.
United answered with its best offensive series of the game, moving 78 yards in 13 plays. The Lions converted two fourth downs on the drive, which was capped off by Caden McCully’s 15-yard scamper up the middle. The conversion attempt failed, keeping Portage up by one.
In the final minute of the first quarter, Portage senior Isaac Diehl forced and recovered a fumble at the United 15, and three plays later Wolford plowed in from the 1.
On the ensuing series, holding and intentional grounding penalties forced the Lions to punt from their own end zone, and Portage took over at the United 26.
Kaden Claar then took it in from 22 yards out to extend the lead to 21-6 with 9:03 left in the half.
Diehl again came up with a splash play for the Mustangs on the next series when he blocked a Lions’ punt that was recovered at the United 28. Miko then hit Ty Kennedy over the middle for a touchdown on the following snap.
Another United three-and-out saw Portage take over at the Lions’ 49, and after a 31-yard strike from Miko to Gavin Gouse, Wolford found the end zone from seven yards out to give his team an eventual 35-6 halftime edge.
The Mustangs needed just three plays to trigger the mercy-rule running clock in the opening minute of the third quarter when Miko threw deep over the middle to Claar, who raced 61 yards for a touchdown.
“We have a lot of guys who can make plays, and I just try to get them the ball,” Miko said. “Our line blocks really well and they’re the reason we’re able to do what we do.”
Boring broke loose and sprinted 58 yards to pay dirt early in the fourth quarter for the Lions’ second touchdown, and a 38-yard scoring pass from freshman Owen Gouse to fellow freshman Bode Layo set the eventual final.
United will host West Shamokin on Friday, while Portage has no opponent currently scheduled for Week 7.
