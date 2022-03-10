The Portage High School boys and girls basketball teams will travel to Norwin High School in Westmoreland County on Saturday as part of a PIAA tournament second-round tripleheader.
“We were worried (Wednesday) night. What’s going to happen with our fan base?” said Portage girls coach Lance Hudak, whose 22-5 District 6 champions will face 20-5 District 5 runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley at 3 p.m. in Class 1A. “With Fort Cherry (the boys opponent) being out on the Ohio-western Pennsylvania border, I wondered how it would go for our boys. With us and Berlin, we thought it might be UPJ.
“When Norwin started contacting us for rosters (Thursday) morning, we were ecstatic,” Hudak said. “Kudos to the PIAA and District 6 and everybody that put that together. It’s much appreciated.”
Even though it might appear odd that Berlin Brothersvalley and Portage’s girls each will travel to Irwin to play, the schedule enabled Portage fans of each team to be present, weather permitting, on Saturday.
“It definitely makes it a special feeling,” said Portage boys coach Travis Kargo, whose 27-1 District 6 champs will face 24-3 District 7 runner-up Fort Cherry at 4:30 p.m. in Class 2A. “Both of our programs have been competitive. Lance and I are really good friends and we always talked about winning district championships together. It finally happened.
“It’s neat in a small school,” added Kargo, who led the Mustangs to a PIAA Class 2A state semifinal appearance this past season. “Everyone knows each other. Everyone cheers on each other. We get support from the community.”
Berlin Brothersvalley (21-4) also has a dedicated fan base. Coach Rachel Prosser’s team won the Class 1A state championship in 2019.
The Mountaineers’ Jenny Countryman made two free throws with 20 seconds left in overtime as Berlin edged District 7 runner-up Aquinas Academy 42-41 in Wednesday’s first-round game at North Hills High School. Grace Sechler had 14 points, and Regan Lauer netted 12.
Portage’s girls beat District 7 fifth-place West Greene 60-51 at Mount Aloysius as the Mustangs collected their first state playoff victory since reaching the PIAA semifinal round in 2014-15. Alex Chobany scored 17 points, Ari Wozniak added 13 points and Brooke Bednarski netted 11 for Portage.
The Portage boys beat District 7 fifth-place Sto-Rox 68-46 at Mount Aloysius in the first round. Kaden Claar tallied 23 points and Andrew Miko added 19 for the Mustangs.
Fort Cherry beat District 10 third-place West Middlesex 61-53. The Rangers made their first state playoff appearance since 1961 and notched a school, single-season record 24th win as Owen Norman scored 24 points.
The Hollidaysburg girls are set to face Chartiers Valley in the 6 p.m. contest at Norwin.
The rest of the second-round PIAA playoff games involving area teams:
Friday
Class 2A Girls
6-2 Bishop McCort Catholic (24-4) vs. 3-1 Linden Hall (14-5) at Greencastle-Antrim High School, 7 p.m.
Senior Ally Stephens amassed 26 points, including six 3-pointers, in the Crimson Crushers’ 63-32 first-round win over visiting District 5 runner-up Windber. Sophomore Gianna Gallucci scored 11 points and junior Bria Bair snared 13 rebounds.
Linden Hall won its fourth straight District 3 crown and then beat Belmont Charter 65-31 in the first round as Anastasia Astapenka, Jenadia Jordan and Nadja Velisavljev each scored 16 points.
Class 3A Girls
6-1 River Valley (22-4) vs. 5/8/9-1 Chestnut Ridge (14-11), at Greater Johnstown High School, 7:30 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge defeated District 7 third-place Waynesburg Central 53-29 in the first round as Madison Hughes scored 20 points, with 11 coming in the final quarter. Belle Bosch added 15 points.
River Valley defeated District 3 fourth-place Pequea Valley 58-31 as Ava Perichetti scored 15 points, and Julie Potts and Isabella Pynos each added 13.
7-5 Laurel (14-11) vs. 6-2 Forest Hills (20-7), at Gateway High School, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills’ Remi Smith contributed a game-best 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for a triple-double in a 72-60 win over visiting District 10 third-place Mercyhurst Prep. Alexis Henderson scored 21 points.
Laurel beat District 9 champion Redbank Valley 49-44 as Danielle Pontius scored 19 points – 14 in the second half. Johnna Hill added 12 points.
Class 1A Boys
6-1 Bishop Carroll Catholic (17-9) vs. 7-2 Union (23-3), at Armstrong High School, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Carroll clicked on offense and especially on defense in a 57-19 rout of visiting District 9 fourth-place North Clarion.
Luke Repko provided 13 points, Spencer Myers netted 12 points and Evan Amigh added 10 for the Huskies.
Union had similar success in a 57-25 win over Southern Fulton. Matt Stanley scored 13 points for Union.
Class 4A Boys
6-1 Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. 7-2 Montour (21-5), at Hempfield High School, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Cambria earned its first state playoff victory in 20 years in a 66-63 win over District 7 fifth-place Deer Lakes at Central Cambria.
Garrett Harrold scored 23 points for the Panthers. Kyle Reese scored 19 and Vinny Chirdon added 15 in the first-round win.
Montour bolted to leads of 25-4 after one quarter and 40-15 at halftime against District 10 runner-up Oil City in the first round before winning 63-42. Diaun Pickett netted 19 points and Vason Stevenson 16 for the Mustangs.
Saturday
Class 1A Girls
5-1 Shanksville-Stonycreek (19-6) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (22-2), at Armstrong High School, 3 p.m.
Rylee Snyder scored 28 points as the Vikings beat District 7 fourth-place St. Joseph 61-45. Josie Snyder added 18 points, with 13 in the second half.
Kennedy Catholic beat District 9 third-place North Clarion 60-23, as Paris Gilmore scored 15 points, and Monique Vincent netted 13 points.
Class 4A Girls
5/8/9-1 Bedford (22-5) vs. 10-1 Villa Maria Academy (22-2), at Armstrong High School, 6 p.m.
Natalie Lippincott scored 16 points, Sydney Taracatac netted 13 and Josie Shuke added 10 as the Bisons beat District 7 third-place Elizabeth Forward 47-39.
Villa Maria scored the game’s first 11 points and defeated District 7 fifth-place Quaker Valley 60-21. Jayden McBride scored 15 points, and Mount St. Mary’s recruit Carissa Dunham added eight.
Class 3A Boys
6-2 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (21-6) vs. 5/8/9-1 Chestnut Ridge (19-7), at Richland High School, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter against District 7 fifth-place Washington, but used a 26-9 advantage in the final eight minutes to win 69-53 over the Prexies.
Christian Hinson tallied 22 points for Chestnut Ridge. Matt Whysong scored 16 points, including 8-for-10 at the free-throw line in the fourth. Hayden Little added 13 points, and Nate Whysong provided 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Bishop Guilfoyle beat District 10 third-place Girard 56-32 as Patrick Haigh hit his first seven shots and finished with 34 points. Jayce Hettinger had 10 points. Bishop Guilfoyle beat Chestnut Ridge twice during the regular season by margins of 16 and 21 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.