PORTAGE – For the second consecutive week, Portage survived a test.
The Mustangs faced Meyersdale, and despite recording three turnovers, used its ground and pound offense to wear down the Red Raiders, as Portage was victorious 38-21 on Friday night.
“We’re definitely a work in progress, and our kids know that,” said Portage coach Marty Slonac, whose team begins its season at 2-0 for the fifth straight year. “We’re improving every week. I thought we were a little better defensively, but still not traditionally where we want to be … The kids overcame some mistakes tonight, though, and we pulled it out.”
Portage also surpassed 300 team rushing yards for the second straight game, finishing with 308. Oren Heidler topped the Mustangs with 156 yards, along with two touchdowns.
Each of Heidler’s two final carries of the game went for scores, as his 6- and 35-yard scampers were the only points scored in the fourth quarter, helping Portage seal the win.
“Everybody working together, getting the chance to go out and make a big play, is something we excel at,” Heidler said. “This isn’t a one-person offense. Everybody makes an impact and does their part. We’re really a second half team, we pull together and do whatever it takes to win.”
The Mustangs recorded four of their five touchdowns on the ground, with Kaden Claar and Ty Kennedy both finding the end zone in the first half. Jon Wolford compiled 88 yards on 16 carries, while Claar added 31 yards.
Claar also caught five passes, compiling 121 of quarterback Andrew Miko’s 137 yards, which all came in the first two quarters. Claar hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass to give Portage a 21-14 lead in the second quarter.
Mustangs kicker Dylan Tubbs also threw his name into the game’s spotlight, nailing a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put the Mustangs ahead 24-14 at the break. Tubbs’ boot set a new Portage school record.
“That was huge, it kept us up two scores,” Slonac said. “That’s a lot of mental toughness by our kids. Everybody’s going to make mistakes. The saying is that it’s not if you fall, because you’re going to, it’s if you get back up.”
The field goal would prove to be a momentum changer for the game, as Portage held the Meyersdale defense to seven points in the second half, while forcing three turnovers on downs, a fumble and a punt.
“Hats off to the guys playing for Meyersdale tonight,” Meyersdale head coach Ryan Donaldson said. “Our number one goal was to improve, get better and show the effort. Despite the circumstances and what the end of the game score was, it was a better Meyersdale team tonight.”
After going 0-for-8 passing in Meyersdale’s Week 1 loss to Berlin Brorthersvalley, Red Raiders quarterback Daulton Sellers turned in a strong performance, completing 12 of 26 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown.
Sellers ran for 66 yards and two scores, while also intercepting a pass on defense. The Red Raiders finished with 294 yards of offense after totaling just 94 last week.
“It’s an eight week season from here,” Donaldson said. “We have to get back on track. A loss is a loss, but I think going forward, we’ll see a better Meyersdale team on the field. There were a lot of positives tonight, but there’s still a lot to work on.”
Sellers hit Elijah Miller for a 15-yard touchdown pass to pull Meyersdale within three points at 24-21 with 1:02 left in the third quarter, but that is all the closer the Red Raiders would get. Heidler’s two fourth quarter scores set the final.
Portage visits Blacklick on Friday. Meyersdale (0-2) will host non-conference opponent Curwensville out of the Inter-County Conference.
“We’re going to enjoy this tonight then get back on track,” Slonac said. “It’ll be our last time in Nanty Glo unless we see them in the playoffs. This is our WestPAC swan song. We know they’ll be tough, we just have to go up and play hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.