DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Portage’s trademark ground game was clicking on all cylinders in Friday night’s season opener as the Mustangs saw three rushers surpass the 100-yard mark in a 42-35 shootout victory at Conemaugh Township.
Oren Heidler rushed for a game-high 133 yards on 15 carries and scored twice, while Jon Wolford picked up 127 yards and one touchdown. Kaden Claar added 107 yards and a pair of scores on seven carries, and he also caught three of the Mustangs’ four pass completions for 78 yards as Portage rolled up 376 of their 460 total yards on the ground.
“All of our guys in the backfield did a great job,” said Portage coach Marty Slonac.
“They’re going to block, they’re going to run, and it’s a lot of fun to watch them play.”
Portage needed every one of those yards to counter the big-play passing attack of Conemaugh Township. Indians quarterback Tanner Shirley completed 16 of 30 passes for 297 yards and three scores, while also rushing for a team-leading 59 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown.
“Give them credit, those guys came out ready to play on that side,” Slonac said. “It was tough, we would score a touchdown, they would come right back.”
The Mustangs controlled the ball and the clock in the second half, as Portage scored on four consecutive possessions while only throwing two passes over the final two quarters.
“They did a great job running the ball,” said Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. “We knew it was coming, but they did a great job executing. Give credit to their line, their kids sucked it up and wanted it real bad in the fourth quarter.”
The Indians were also hurt by a pair of turnovers in Portage territory, including a fumble late in the first half at the Portage 7 after a first-and-goal.
Claar’s 45-yard reception midway through the first quarter was followed five plays later by his five-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring. Dylan Tubbs added the first of his four extra points.
The Indians answered on the next play from scrimmage as Shirley hit a wide-open Ethan Black in stride for a 77-yard score, and Caiden Mauzy’s PAT tied it 7-all heading into the second quarter.
That period opened with another explosive play for the Indians, as Shirley threw deep down the sideline and found Jackson Byer – who stiff-armed a defender to break free en route to a 70-yard touchdown that put Township on top 14-7.
Portage came right back with an eight-play drive aided by an Indians’ personal foul penalty. Heidler’s 7-yard scoring run at the 8:10 mark once again knotted the contest, and that margin held throughout the remainder of the half.
The Mustangs set the tone for the second half on the initial series of the third quarter, driving 88 yards in nine plays while consuming nearly five minutes.
Portage picked up four first downs on the drive, which was capped off by Heidler’s 14-yard dash to the end zone.
However, Tubbs’s PAT try sailed wide, holding the margin at 20-14.
That lead evaporated in just 17 seconds as Black gathered the ensuing kickoff at his own one-yard line and took it the distance for a touchdown, and Mauzy’s extra point regained a one-point edge for the Indians at the 7:28 mark.
The see-saw battle continued, as Andrew Miko’s 1-yard quarterback keeper was answered by Shirley’s 13-yard touchdown run at 2:42 that tied the game at 28.
The Mustangs went ahead to stay as Wolford’s 4-yard touchdown with just over a minute left in the third quarter was followed on the next Portage series by Claar’s 41-yard dash to the end zone that made it 42-28 with 7:10 left in the game.
Conemaugh Township cut the deficit to seven with 2:01 remaining on Shirley’s 12-yard strike to Byer, but Portage recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt and ran out the clock to put the contest on ice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.