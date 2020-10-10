CAIRNBROOK – Portage coach Marty Slanoc was pleased with how his team played on Friday night, but mostly he was just happy that the Mustangs got the opportunity to take on Shade.
After missing a week’s worth of practice ahead of their bye and having four players miss Friday night’s game because they are in quarantine along with the rest of the Mustangs’ marching band, Slanoc’s team didn’t look rusty in scoring six first-half touchdowns in a 39-0 victory at Shade.
“It was good to come out and play,” said Slanoc, whose team hadn’t played since Sept. 25. “It was a tough week without practice. Our kids were happy. They wanted to play football. They enjoy it. It’s fun to watch them play.”
Andrew Miko completed six of 11 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns – all in the first half – as the Mustangs improved to 4-0.
“He’s progressing,” Slanoc said of Miko. “He’s a sophomore. That’s where we want him to be. He’s starting to recognize things. Our coaches are putting more responsibility on him. He’s starting to grow up a little bit as a sophomore quarterback. He’s doing a nice job.”
Miko is the first to admit that he’s benefiting from a solid group of receivers. He threw a short pass to Kaden Claar on Portage’s opening possession and the junior wideout took it the distance for a 29-yard touchdown.
Miko’s second scoring strike was more dramatic, as a Shade defender got his hands on it but the ball deflected into the waiting arms of Preston Rainey, who weaved his way down the field for a 56-yard touchdown.
“We’ve got some kids that can go up and get the ball,” Slanoc said. “Give them a chance. (Rainey is) a kid that it’s his first year playing, but he’s a heck of an athlete. He went up and made the play.”
Claar and Rainey each finished with two catches for 67 yards while tight end Josh Morgan caught two balls for 53 yards.
“I have a lot of weapons,” Miko said. “I made a couple of bad decisions and they covered for me.”
The Mustangs also spread it around on the ground. Thirteen different players ran the ball, including four who found the end zone. Scott Berardinelli had a pair of 1-yard scoring plunges, Oren Heidler added a 13-yarder and Payton Zatek provided a 4-yard touchdown run.
“That’s our goal coming in,” Slanoc said. “We want to have everybody be involved in the game. We really stress being unselfish.”
Koby Kargo kicked three extra points for Portage as he filled in for Dylan Tubbs, the Mustangs’ regular kicker.
Shade fell to 0-5 after a brutal opening schedule that included lopsided losses to WestPAC powers Berlin Brothersvalley and Windber. The remaining schedule includes Blacklick Valley, Meyersdale and North Star, all of which have losing records.
“We’ll see if maybe we can string together a couple of wins,” Panthers coach Don Fyfe said.
The Mustangs will host Berlin Brothersvalley in a battle for WestPAC supremacy after the Mountaineers handed Windber its first loss on Friday night.
“Berlin is the top dog right now,” Slanoc said. “They’ve got everybody back from last year. I’m sure they’re going to be on a rampage. They’ll be the best team we’ve played so far this year, that’s for sure.”
