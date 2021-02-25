PORTAGE – Portage has had a history-making season this year. On Thursday, the Mustangs made more history. The home squad used balanced scoring and strong defense to take advantage of a shorthanded Shade squad to earn their first trip to the WestPAC title game with a 66-38 victory over the Panthers.
“We have never played in a WestPAC title game,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “I just said to the kids, it’s really exciting. These kids have worked so hard for so long. You look at them coming up. Our seniors won five games. Then it was 10 games. Last year it was 21, and we finished second in the North. This was our first ever sectional crown. Now it’s our first-ever trip to the WestPAC championship.”
Early on, it looked like the game was a back-and-forth affair. The game was tied 6-all with 4:50 left in the opening quarter. Portage finally got some breathing room with an 8-2 run late in the frame.
Demetri Miller sparked the run with an inside basket.
Three-pointers by Kaden Claar and Koby Kargo and a Brennan Heidler layup pushed the Mustangs to a 14-8 lead.
Vince Fyock ended the run with a three pointer, but Andrew Miko scored at the end of the frame to give Portage a 16-11 lead after eight minutes.
The second quarter proved to be the difference in the game.
Portage outscored Shade, who was playing without two starters, 19-5 in the frame. The Panthers had two long scores stretches in the second quarter. After an early Vince Fyock layup, the visitors went almost three minutes with scoring.
During this time Portage rattled off an 8-0 run. Fyock drained a three pointer to end the run with 4:21 left in the half, but those were the last points Shade would score in the half. The Mustangs ended the half on a 9-0 spurt to send the home squad to the locker room with a 35-16 lead.
