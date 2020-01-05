INDIANA – Four Portage wrestlers placed in Saturday’s Bo Wood Tournament.
Senior Nathan Shaffer, junior Scott Berardinelli and sophomore Jon Wolford all finished in second place. Sophomore Anthony Coukart came in third place.
Shaffer picked up two pins to advance to the 152-pound finals. Indiana’s Brad Petras decisioned Shaffer 6-2 in the finals.
Berardinelli recorded a 13-4 major decision over South Park’s Anthony Weil to meet Curwensville’s Zach Holland in the 145 title bout. Holland got the fall in 2:41 to earn gold.
At 160, Wolford pinned his first opponent and held on for a 4-3 decision over Marion Center’s Aidan Cattauo in the semifinals. Commodore Perry’s Gage Musser pinned Wolford in 1:28 in the finals.
Coukart dropped a major decision in the first round. The 113-pounder reeled off 3-2 and 7-5 decisions to advance to the third-place bout. He topped Commodore Perry’s Noah Spencer 10-5 for bronze.
