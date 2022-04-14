HUNTINGDON, Pa. – Portage Area High School graduate Jake Swank produced a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Juniata to a 7-6 victory over Lancaster Bible College on Wednesday.
Swank’s knock was his 100th career hit at Juniata College. The 2020 Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League MVP has a career .297 average at Juniata in 99 games played. The 2017 Portage product has driven in 64 runs and scored 52 runs.
Swank, a graduate student hitting .300 this season with 13 RBIs, has drawn 36 walks compared to 36 strikeouts over four years at Juniata.
Swank collected two hits as a freshman at Denison University in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.