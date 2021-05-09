The Portage girls were the winners of the West Central Coaches Invitational on a cold, rainy Friday afternoon at Windber Stadium, meet officials confirmed on Saturday.
Team scores and some individual results were not available until the day after the meet due to a malfunction of the computer system that was being used to tabulate results.
Portage (123 points) was trailed by Northern Bedford (78.5), Northern Cambria (59), Everett (58.5) and Bellwood-Antis (58).
The Mustangs were spurred by the performance of junior Lauren Shaffer, who won the 400-meter run (1:00.88) and the 800-meter run (2:23.45), and also anchored a 1600-relay team that also included Cami Burkett, Megan Semanchik and Jenna Burkett to victory in 4:22.84.
Portage also got wins from Alex Chobany in the 3200-meter run (12:53.43), Madelyn Hudak in the javelin (112 feet, 9 inches, a personal best) and Alyssa Hoberney in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches).
Northern Cambria’s Regan Sheredy led the field in the shot put (36 feet, 5 inches) and the discus (98 feet, 5 inches).
Mary Hostetter had two wins for Shade, in the 100-meter dash (13.20) and the 200 (27.46).
Windber’s Riley Brubaker won the triple jump on her home turf with a leap of 33 feet, 0 inches.
On the boys’ side, the final results revealed on Saturday that Bellwood-Antis had taken home the championship with 119 points, followed by Northern Bedford (107), Windber (86) and Portage (60).
Northern Cambria and Tussey Mountain tied for fifth place, with 55 points each.
Windber’s Nick Vasas was a double winner, leading the field in the 110-meter hurdles (16.66) and the 300-meter hurdles (41.16). The Ramblers also got wins from Joseph McKelvey in the 3200-meter run (10:46.73) and from the 3200 relay squad (8:58.58).
Other area winners were Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Black in the 100-meter dash (11.35) and the 200 (23.74), Portage’s Demetri Miller in the triple jump (42 feet, 1.5 inches) and Northern Cambria’s Adam Lanzendorfer in the 400-meter run (53.38).
