PORTAGE – It wasn’t the cleanest of efforts, but the Portage girls basketball team got the job done.
Hosting No. 3 Obama Academy of International Studies Wednesday night for the District 6-8-9 Class AAAAA semifinal, the Mustangs saw several shots fail to hit the mark and were susceptible to turnovers throughout the night.
By holding tight at the perimeter and finding its groove late, Portage snuck away with a 56-45 victory to earn a trip to the district championship.
“I think after losing last year’s game, we were even more motivated to come back and beat them this year,” said Portage sophomore Lauren Shaffer, who posted 10 points.
Portage was eliminated by Obama Academy in the same setting last season.
“We knew we were better then them, we just didn’t play like it,” she continued.
“This year, I think we came back with more enthusiasm. We were ready to play.”
Obama Academy (10-13), which doesn’t boast a strong perimeter game, used its length to dribble and drive to the inside of the paint.
In response, Portage (22-3) planted in as it deployed a 2-3 zone coverage in order to clog up the inside.
While they took their lumps and allowed an 8-2 run to open the third quarter, the Mustangs locked it up and held Obama Academy to only six points in the final 5 minutes of the game.
“They’re big. They have size and athleticism, especially in the paint,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said of Obama Academy. “I knew they would cause damage inside. Our gameplan was to try to limit that damage as much as possible.”
Portage was also able to take advantage of the Eagles’ undisciplined play throughout the night.
Obama Academy was without three starters in the third due to foul trouble, and another exited the game with an injury.
With Obama Academy having only one of its starting five in the lineup, the Mustangs quickly got to work.
Kara Dividock hit a trio of treys in the third, and another 3-pointer courtesy of Abbi Riskus gave the Mustangs a 40-27 lead as the final stanza dawned.
“We had to slow things down a little bit,” Portage senior Emma Kissell said. “You get a steal and get all this enthusiasm, and you think in your mind to just take it to the hoop and score. But (Hudak) tells us to pull it out and slow it down. Once we did that, the shots started falling.”
Obama Academy was forced to pay up for its fouls late in the game.
The Mustangs held the double bonus midway through the fourth quarter and converted on 8-of-12 attempts from the charity stripe.
With the win, Portage earned its second state playoff berth in three seasons.
The Mustangs will battle for the District 6-8-9 Class AAAAA championship Saturday at Mount Aloysius College against No. 1 Hollidaysburg.
The Golden Tigers defeated Portage Jan. 25 in the only matchup this season between the two programs, 60-48.
Tip-off is at noon.
