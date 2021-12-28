EBENSBURG – Battling back from a 14-point deficit in the second quarter Tuesday night against Penns Manor, Portage girls basketball coach Lance Hudak could feel the momentum shifting to his team late in the game.
But as his team was forced to foul in the final minutes of the Hardwood Holiday Classic title game, that momentum was quickly wiped away when its opponent converted on every free throw attempt it made.
Penns Manor went a perfect 15-for-15 from the charity stripe and stifled the Mustangs’ rally attempt as Portage fell, 44-38.
“We got the momentum in the third, and that really carried over into the fourth,” Hudak said.
“We had a lot more energy, and we played a really inspired fourth quarter. But it’s really demoralizing when you keep battling, foul to get possession, but the other team makes every single foul shot.”
Portage (5-2) took an early 8-7 lead but appeared to lose its mojo in the second quarter.
The Mustang press was putting pressure on Penns Manor, but Portage wasn’t getting the turnovers it needed as the Comets were able to burst down the court in transition.
All the while, Penns Manor (7-2) took control with a 15-0 run and held a firm double-digit lead at halftime.
“Portage is a great team,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “We watched them last night and saw how smart and disciplined they are. Their press flew around everywhere tonight, but I was impressed with how my girls responded.”
A re-energized Mustang team entered the court in the second half and put up a strong rally late.
A pair of buckets from senior Sydni Sossong gave the Mustangs life, and the deficit was cut to just eight.
With momentum on its side, Portage finally found its groove.
Sophomore guard Ari Wozniak found luck from deep range to cut the deficit to two, and a bucket from teammate Jenna Burkett tied the game with just over four minutes left in regulation.
“I can’t complain about our girls’ effort tonight,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “To battle back and make it a close game at the end – I’m happy with that. We just had trouble offensively against (Penns Manor’s) zone. We haven’t been shooting at a high percentage, but we still have the green light. The problem is, I think we had the green light tonight and didn’t take the shots we needed to.”
Foul trouble eventually caught up to Portage late, and Penns Manor made the Mustangs pay for every single offense.
Senior Megan Dumm led the late barrage of Comets free throws, connecting on four in the final minutes.
She also restored the lead for good after knocking down a one-handed fadeaway shot with about two minutes to go.
Despite the loss in the tournament finals, Hudak feels the playoff-like atmosphere will benefit his primarily inexperienced Mustangs team as the season moves along.
“You don’t grow as an athlete by winning easily,” Hudak said. “You have to feel stress and play in those close games. You have to learn through adversity and make decisions in those difficult atmospheres to become better. This is only going to help us down the line.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.