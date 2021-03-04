WINGATE – In a dogfight late into the third quarter, Portage Area girls basketball coach Lance Hudak just wanted his girls to make one adjustment.
“We’re a better team,” Hudak revealed, “when we don’t think.”
The Mustangs eventually stopped psyching themselves out at being forced into a slower pace and punched their tickets back into the District 6 championship game – this time in Class 1A after winning 5A last season – with a 53-37 triumph over second-seeded St. Joseph’s on Thursday night at Bald Eagle Area High School.
Arianna Wozniak scored a team-high 21 points, making four of her five 3-pointers in the second half as Portage went on a 23-11 run over the last 10 minutes and 37 seconds to break the game open. The No. 3-seeded Mustangs improved to 16-3 and will face top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, a 73-58 winner over Williamsburg, in the district final on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.
“Coming out of the first quarter, I made a couple (of shots). Then I missed one, and I got in my head,” said Wozniak, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard. “I just had to keep shooting. I shot more and they kept falling. I fixed it and things went in, so that was good.”
Senior Lindsey Sease was the only other Mustang in double figures, tossing in 11 points.
“This feels really great for me as a senior. It feels good in my heart,” Sease said.
Portage wasn’t able to get out and running against St. Joseph’s and its solid junior point guard, Kate Youngmark. Instead, the Mustangs were compelled to play half-court basketball against the WolfPack’s largely effective 2-3 zone.
Although they moved the ball well around the perimeter, it wasn’t until the Mustangs started to attack the basket and take advantage of gaps inside the arc that they finally put some space between themselves and St. Joseph’s. Sease scored two buckets in close in the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter to put Portage up by 11.
The Mustangs were not seriously threatened again.
“I couldn’t really make my shots. In the second half, I tried to make some layups to get the score up a little bit,” Sease said. “It was just kind of an adjustment we made on our own. The middle was compact, so we’d kick it out for open shots.”
St. Joseph’s was trying to make its second straight D6 final, having lost to Bishop Carroll in last year’s 1A title game. The WolfPack (9-3) used their size and strength to stay close, getting a game-high 25 points from junior forward Bridgid Scanlon, who hit 13 of 16 from the foul line.
Portage, though, was able to contain Youngmark, who had several 20-point games this season – she was held to two.
“Portage is an impressive team. They were relentless defensively and offensively,” said St. Joseph’s coach Katie Sosnoskie, a former player at West Virginia after an all-state career at State College High School. “They hit some 3s at crucial times and went on a late run. Overall, I thought we played well.”
The Mustangs finished 8-for-28 from behind the arc, making five in the second half. Portage also only turned the ball over eight times.
Portage quickly built a seven-point lead in the first quarter before cooling off from 3. The Mustangs made just one of 10 shots behind the arc in the second quarter and settled for a 20-15 advantage at the half. They opened the second half by pushing the lead to nine before St. Joseph’s sliced it back to four.
The Portage found the key to scoring against the WolfPack zone and clinched its spot in the championship game.
“It’s exciting. I’m excited. This is my second year (in a championship game). I hope we win again,” Wozniak said.
