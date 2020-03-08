CRESSON – The Portage girls basketball team has been raising the bar for future Mustangs’ squads throughout the season.
But an athletic Thomas Jefferson team was just too much of a mismatch for the District 6 Class AAAAA champions, who ended their season on Saturday at Mount Aloysius College with a 62-30 loss to the Jaguars in a PIAA first-round game.
“That’s a very good basketball team,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “They are long and athletic and fast. Basketball is all about match ups, and that was a tough matchup for us. I’m proud that we are here today. To be playing now is a credit to everything that we have done individually and as a team over the years.”
The District 7-3 finisher had three players who scored in double figures including a game-high 19 points from Graci Fairman.
Madalyn Trainer and Alyssa DeAngelo each added 15 points for the Jaguars, who also got 10 rebounds from Dalaney Ranallo and eight from Trainer.
“I have some size and girls who can really, really rebound, are athletic and run the floor and push the tempo,” said Thomas Jefferson coach Lisa Fairman, whose team held the Mustangs to single-digit scoring in all four quarters. “That was our game plan coming in and defensively, I thought we played very strong as a team.”
Kara Dividock and Abbi Riskus scored eight points each for the WestPAC champion Mustangs, who had just one 3-pointer while the Jaguars fired up eight treys.
The Mustangs offense struggled from the outset, falling behind 19-5 after the first quarter and being down 37-13 at the half.
“When you go in at halftime in a situation like this and challenge the girls, you look for positives,” Hudak said. “We were trying to keep from having a running clock in the second half and we did that.”
Portage was outscored 25-17 in the final two quarters.
The Jaguars will play District 7-4 Woodland Hills, a 69-26 victor over District 10 champ Grove City, on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
The Mustangs ended their banner season with a 23-4 mark.
“We set four goals at the beginning of the year, to win our Art Burkett Tournament, win the WestPAC North, the WestPAC and districts and we got that done and this was gravy,” Hudak said. “We will be back down to single-A next year and hopefully this schedule we played this year, will make us better.
“Our underclassmen saw a lot of good basketball and great athletes and I’m excited to get going in the spring for next season. Our eighth grade class is very talented and will come up and fit in with this underclassmen group and feed off the success of this year’s senior group.”
