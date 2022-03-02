PORTAGE, Pa. – It took until the District 6 Class 1A semifinals for No. 2 seed Portage to see a mirrored opponent on the court, and it caught the Mustangs by surprise.
No. 6 seed Bishop Carroll’s full-court press flustered Portage for the duration of the contest, but the Mustangs were able to return the favor as well.
After 17 lead changes and 40 combined turnovers, it was Portage who came through in the end, using two late 3-pointers to help claim a 56-52 victory over the Huskies, as the Mustangs advanced to their third consecutive district championship game.
“All year long, we haven’t been in a game like that,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “Seeing a team that plays the same way as us – pressing, running, pushing the tempo – I was starting to get a little worried. It was a great high school basketball game.
“Fortunately, though, we were able to hit some big shots at the end and pull through.”
Portage took a 45-42 lead into the fourth quarter after Maryn Swank banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Bishop Carroll answered by scoring five straight points to open the fourth, and the Huskies’ 47-45 lead held for three minutes. The Mustangs were held scoreless until Sydni Sossong sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:54 to play.
“We kept playing defense,” Hudak said.
“I kept looking up, it was still 47-45, and I kept thinking, ‘We’re still in it. As bad as it is on the offensive end, we’re still in it’. I knew the shot was in before Syd even shot it, and then Ari hit one. Two of our veteran leaders making big shots.”
Prior to Sossong’s shot, the Mustangs were 0-for-7 from the floor and had missed two free throws. Madison Ostinowsky made a layup to put the Huskies back in front, but Arianna Wozniak knocked down Portage’s only other field goal of the fourth quarter, another three, to give the Mustangs a 51-49 lead in what would prove to be the game-winner.
Wozniak added a free throw, while Alex Chobany, who led Portage with 15 points, went 4-for-6 at the line in the final 1:02 to seal the win.
Wozniak finished with 13 points.
“We knew our pressure could get to them, it’s something we’ve utilized all year,” Bishop Carroll coach Chris DeGol said. “Our size isn’t our strength, so we like to run teams. It worked well in the first half, and a majority of the fourth quarter. They hit those shots then, and we couldn’t recover from it.”
Portage was able to maintain a 16-12 lead after the first and a 32-28 advantage at the half despite turning the ball over nine and eight times, respectively, in the first two frames.
The Mustangs’ largest lead of the game was a seven-point margin just before halftime. Bishop Carroll led by three late in the third before Portage scored six points in 26 seconds, capped off by Swank’s 3-pointer, to hold the advantage going to the fourth.
Bishop Carroll (9-15) will play at No. 4 Glendale in the consolation game at 7 p.m., Friday. The winner will advance to the PIAA playoffs as the final entrant from District 6.
Madison Ostinowsky’s 19 points led the Huskies with teammate Savannah Smorto pitching in 13 more.
“We have a lot of veteran players with great leadership,” DeGol said. “This one stings right now, but we have the big picture ahead of us. Tomorrow is a new day. We’re going to get back to work, and whoever we play Friday will get the best of us.”
The 20-5 Mustangs will face No. 1 seed Williamsburg in the title tilt at 6 p.m. Friday at Mount Aloysius College. Portage is looking to win its second gold medal in three years after its victory in 2020 ended a 34-year drought for the school.
“Williamsburg is big,” Hudak said.
“They’ve got talent all around. We’ve seen them in leagues, never in a regular game. It’s going to be two proud, homegrown communities there, which I love to see.”
