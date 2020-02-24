TYRONE – The Portage Area High School boys basketball team would love to run. But, as was evident on Monday night, these Mustangs are no one-trick ponies.
The third-seed in the District 6 Class AA playoffs, Portage systematically dismantled second-seeded West Branch’s zone defense with patience and poise, 64-38, on Monday night at Tyrone Area Middle School.
The victory sends Portage back to the district finals for the first time since 2015. The Mustangs will attempt to take down a second straight higher seed – No. 1 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic – on Thursday at Mount Aloysius College.
“It feels so great, especially with such a young team – no seniors again this year,” said Mustangs junior guard Koby Kargo, who had five points and an assist as part of a 14-0 Portage run to open the game. “There’s so much unselfishness. It’s great.”
Six Mustangs scored at least seven points. Kaden Claar netted 10 of his game-high 19 in the third quarter as Portage put to rest any thoughts of a West Branch comeback surging ahead by as many as 20 points.
“It just feels great, being a young team and coming out here and showing out,” Claar said. “It’s exciting for us, because everyone has another year of eligibility.”
Preston Rainey added 11 points for the Mustangs, who shot 50% from the floor and only turned the ball over 12 times in notching their 20th win of the season.
“I knew we were going to be solid (coming into the season). I didn’t know how good we’d be,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “We’ve kind of matured a little quicker. These kids have worked so hard.”
West Branch presented a problem in its willingness to fire up 3-pointers at high volume from anywhere on the floor. The Warriors (19-6) were 8-for-20 from deep, but Portage nearly matched the second seed with six makes from beyond the arc.
After falling behind big out of the gate, West Branch never got closer than five.
Trenton Bellomy topped the Warriors with 12 points on four 3s.
“We weren’t attacking. We weren’t aggressive,” West Branch coach Danny Clark said. “We didn’t put any quarters together. We put a few minutes together.”
Portage came out dissecting West Branch with surgical precision. The Mustangs made three of their first four shots, including a very deep 3 from the top of the key by Koby Kargo and a Claar layup off a Kargo feed that forced Clark to call time just 2:20 into the contest.
The stoppage didn’t help much: Portage scored seven more before West Branch finally got on the board.
By the time Rainey tossed in an in-bound lob just before time expired in the first quarter to give the Mustangs an 18-5 lead, six Portage players had scored, the No. 3 seed had seven offensive rebounds, and West Branch had seven turnovers.
West Branch got its long-distance shooting going in the second quarter, hitting 4 of 5 from 3-point range to get as close as five.
However, Claar’s conventional three-point play off Koby Kargo’s feed ignited a 7-0 run, and Portage was back up by 10 by halftime.
“It’s just basketball IQ. We’ve been playing together for so many years. It’s starting to show,” Koby Kargo said. “We came out very focused.”
