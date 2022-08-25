PORTAGE, Pa. – While much of the focus will be on Portage’s opponents in its first season in the Heritage Conference this season, coach Marty Slanoc’s focus will be pointed inward.
The Mustangs went 7-4 in 2021 and return just eight lettermen – and five starters on each side of the ball. The third-year coach at Portage is intent on building his own team before worrying about the other sideline throughout the 2022 season.
“We’ve got to worry about ourselves before we start looking at the competition,” Slanoc said.
“With a high school football team, you’re getting the kids you get, so we’ve got to try and improve on them and worry about ourselves. If we do what we do the right way, we’ll be OK.”
Portage is already familiar with some of its Heritage Conference foes due to prior meetings in the crossover and District 6 playoff contests. The Mustangs played River Valley and West Shamokin in 2021, Purchase Line in 2019, Northern Cambria and United in 2018, Homer-Center in 2017 and Penns Manor in 2016.
“They’re hard-nosed, tough teams,” Slanoc said of Heritage squads.
“There’s good coaches in the conference and we’re going to be challenged. We’re excited about it, not just football.
“Our administration got progressive, moved ahead and made the move we needed to for the security of all of our athletic programs. I think we made the right move with the WestPAC folding up.”
In 2021, Portage went 7-4 and advanced to the District 6 Class 1A semifinal round. Heading into a new league brings mixed feelings for the players.
“It’s a new conference, so it’s going to be a lot different,” Portage senior lineman Braedan Oravecz said. “Definitely, the main goal is just to play as hard as we can every game. It’s obviously going to be brand new. We don’t know how any team plays.”
Much of the excitement for Portage comes with the return of third-year starting quarterback Andrew Miko.
The senior threw for 895 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. With the graduation of Portage’s top three rushers from 2021, Miko is the team’s leading returner in that category with 143 yards and two scores.
“We got Andrew Miko back,” Slanoc said. “He’s one of the better athletes in the area in baseball, basketball and football. We’re looking for big things from him.”
Portage rushed for 2,318 yards and threw for 952 yards in 2021. Kennedy hinted that opponents may see a more balanced approach this fall.
“Portage is known for a running offense, but I think we can put more pass plays in this year,” Kennedy said.
Senior Mason Kargo will have an increased role on both sides of the ball in 2022.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.