CLYMER, Pa. – The Portage Mustangs fell to top-seeded Penns Manor, 21-7, in a District 6 Class 1A semifinal football playoff game on Saturday night at Pat Corrigan Stadium.
“It’s tough right now because we came in here and firmly believed we could win the game,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “We’re not about moral victories. We had a good season. There were ups and downs with everything. I’m proud of the way the kids battled.”
Penns Manor will play No. 2 seed Northern Cambria in the district championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona.
“Northern’s a tough team," Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. "We played them the first time, and it was a tough game. We know they can throw the ball well, and they have a couple of kids back who weren’t playing that first game. They have a nice senior group.”
Portage, which fielded only nine seniors, finished the year 7-5.
“They’re great kids," Slanoc said. "They’re not the most vocal leaders in the world, but they’re a great group of seniors. They care about each other, what they’re supposed to do. They’re a good example for these younger kids and I’m going to miss them. “It’s just tough right now to have it come to an end. There was so much time and effort, especially watching these seniors walk off the field for the last time.”
The Mustangs played the entire second half without rushing leader Isaac Jubina. The senior running back finished the night with 71 yards on 14 rushing attempts.
“He’s been banged up," Slanoc said. "He’s had a shoulder injury and he tried to gut it out, and he gave us some."
The Mustangs turned to senior quarterback Andrew Miko to do most of the running. Miko ran 22 times for 51 yards, including a long of 15.
“We’re not a one-man team,” Slanoc said. “Obviously, we want all of our players in there healthy, but when somebody is down, somebody else is there ready to step up. We have been through adversity all season.”
Portage sophomore Isaac Willinsky contributed 45 yards on four attempts.
Penns Manor, the 2022 Heritage Conference champions, received two touchdowns from quarterback Max Hill (1 and 32 yards) and one from Ashton Courvina. Hill led all players with 160 yards on 25 rushing attempts. He attempted only two passes, both of which landed incomplete.
“They’re a good team," Slanoc said of Penns Manor. "You have to stay composed and you have to continue to do what we were doing to stop them early."
Hill’s second touchdown on the Comets’ first possession expanded the difference to 14-0.
The Mustangs managed their only touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Miko found Mason Kargo for a 25-yard connection. Miko completed 3 of 8 passes for 37 yards. Penns Manor, however, launched a 16-play, 87-yard scoring drive that Courvina capped off with a 17-yard scoring run that came with 1:21 to play. Courvina finished the night with 99 rushing yards.
“When you can run some time off and keep (their offense) off the field, you have the lead, and you finish the drives off, that’s big for us,” Packer said.
