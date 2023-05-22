PORTAGE, Pa. – Portage sophomore pitcher Jake McCoy admitted he was a little nervous at first when he saw a line drive come off the bat of Bishop McCort Catholic leadoff hitter Mason Pfeil in the top of the seventh inning.
The Mustangs were clinging to a one-run advantage and the Crimson Crushers had the go-ahead run on first base when Pfeil laced a pitch to left center, but Portage senior centerfielder Mason Kargo tracked down the stinging liner and made a diving catch to end the threat and send the Mustangs to the second round of the PIAA District 6-A playoffs.
“I was a little scared at first, but then he dove for it and caught it,” an energized McCoy said after tossing a complete game. The sophomore right-hander scattered eight hits, but pitched six scoreless innings to end the game. He totaled five strikeouts and walked only one batter.
“He just battled,” Portage head coach Larry McCabe said of his starting pitcher. “He battled very well. I don’t know his stats, but his pitch count was down, and he had plenty of pitches left and I knew their guy was at 104.”
It very much proved to be a pitcher’s duel between McCoy and Pfeil, as both pitchers settled in after some action in the first inning.
“Well, it was mostly the energy between the game,” McCoy said after his team improved to 11-9 on the season. “They were chirping at us and we were chirping at them, and I just fed off of their chirping.”
Bishop McCort Catholic got into the scoring column early, as Brock Beppler hit a bloop into right field and hustled for a double. Jonathan Delia, the Crushers freshman third basemen, drove him home on a base hit to give the guests a 1-0 advantage, but McCoy locked in on the mound after that.
Portage did all of its damage in the first inning as well. The Mustangs totaled only two hits for the entire game, neither of which came in the bottom of the first, but the host team manufactured a pair of runs anyway.
Portage leadoff hitter Easton Slanoc started the game with a strikeout, but made it on base due to a dropped third strike. After a walk to Kargo, the Mustangs tied the game on an RBI groundout from Luke Scarton.
Portage then took the lead later in the frame after Isaac Jubina struck out on a ball in the dirt that skipped away from the Bishop McCort catcher. That miscue plated Kargo from third base to give Portage the lead, one it held for the remainder of the game.
Bishop McCort outhit Portage 8-2, but could not cash in on any of its chances for the remainder of the game.
“It’s the story of our season,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said after his team hit into two inning-ending double plays and left six runners on base. “We were one hit away multiple times and just weren’t able to get it done.”
Mason Pfeil pitched a gem of his own. The junior surrendered two hits, did not allow an earned run, and struck out seven while walking only two batters.
“Their pitcher was very good,” McCabe said of Mason Pfeil. “He had a really good breaking ball and gave us fits. That’s a good ballclub over there and anytime you can beat a team that good, you’ve got to feel good about it.”
Bishop McCort’s last inning rally almost came to fruition. Ben Smith led off the top of the seventh with a double down the left field line, and Adam Radkowski was later plunked by a pitch to give the Crushers runners at the corners with Pfiel coming to the plate. That sequence only added to the drama of Kargo’s heroic game-saving play.
“I’m just so happy for our team right now,” Kargo said after his team advanced to Friday’s semifinal round. “We pulled out a great victory, and a lot of people didn’t believe in us to get this. Jake pitched a great game, and we had to get it done for him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.