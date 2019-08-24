NANTY GLO – A solid performance in all three phases of the game led Portage to a 48-0 victory over Blacklick Valley on Friday Night at McMullen Memorial Field.
With the win, Portage continued its dominant winning streak over the Vikings, which spans over 10 years.
“We have injuries, and I was worried about our line. But we fired on all cylinders on all three sides of the game,” Portage coach Gary Gouse said. “The defense played tremendous, they really did. That allowed us to get the offense going.”
The Mustang defense was on display as Portage forced five turnovers.
Holding the ball in their possession for most of the game, the Mustangs racked up 354 yards on the ground.
Already holding a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, the Mustangs showed off their defensive prowess. After the snap sailed over the head of Dominic DiPaolo, Portage defensive end Marcus Douglas jumped on top of the loose ball in the end zone to extend the lead to 13.
“I think we all just trust each other so much and we all do our role,” Douglas said of what sparked his team’s turnover frenzy. “We’re able to just fly around and do our jobs.”
The next Portage scoring play was also in thanks to a defensive turnover. Kaden Claar got on the positive side of receiver Kolten Syzmusiak and snatched the interception to put the Mustangs into scoring position. Connor Price later capped of the drive with a 2-yard TD.
Price scored two touchdowns, including an 88-yard kickoff return to open the second half. He said that by keeping Blacklick Valley’s offense on the sidelines, his unit was able to soar.
“We learned that we had to stress defense a lot,” said Price, who went 6-for-10 and 46 yards in the passing game. “Last year, we didn’t have a very strong defensive year. We’ve worked on it a lot this summer. We practice a lot. We executed this game and came out on top.”
Scott Berardinelli led the Mustangs with 87 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Blacklick Valley finished the first half with negative yardage (minus-2) and accumulated only 45 total yards all night.
“We didn’t play well. That’s the bottom line,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “Anytime you play a perennial playoff team like Portage, you have to play clean football. We didn’t.”
The Vikings now shift their attention to next week’s matchup on the road.
“We’re going to get ready for Meyersdale,” Price said. “The kids are disappointed. I’m glad that it hurts a little bit. I told them it’s only game one, and we have big plans. We’re going to get back to work on Monday and be ready for Meyersdale next week.”
