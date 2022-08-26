BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. – Portage had to travel into the next county to make itself feel right at home in the Heritage Conference.
Andrew Miko threw for three touchdowns as the Mustangs routed the host River Valley Panthers on Friday, 40-6, in a Heritage Conference football game at Ernie Widmar Field at Memorial Stadium.
“We really had no idea coming in. We knew we were playing a really good team,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “We were fortunate to come right out off the bat and hit a play that we put it in.
“Our kids they play hard. They’re unselfish. We spread it out. We call plays we think are there. The kids are communicating what they’re seeing on the field, and we have a bunch of kids who don’t care who gets the credit, and are willing to put it all out there.”
Miko completed 4 of 7 passes for 137 yards. Two of the scoring passes went to Bode Lavo, who amassed 85 receiving yards.
“We wanted to make a statement, and I think we did that,” Miko said. “A lot of guys stood up tonight. I think we surprised ourselves, honestly.”
Panthers quarterback Luke Woodring completed 7 of 18 passes for 58 yards. He was intercepted twice and sacked once by the Mustangs’ relentless defensive pressure. Woodring also led River Valley with 41 rushing yards.
“We gave up the big plays. We can’t seal the end on defense. and our offensive line got their butt kicked all night,” River Valley coach Jess Houser said.
Portage also rushed for 198 yards, led by Ty Kennedy’s 74 yards and two scores.
“We’re going to mix it up and try to take advantage of what we’re seeing,” Slanoc said. “Are the all plays going to work? No. But when we have kids who execute and do those things it makes it easy to try to call the plays.”
Portage made its presence known immediately as it held River Valley to three and out, and scored the game’s first touchdown on its first offensive play, a 35-year scoring pass from Miko to Mason Kargo. Isaac Jubina tacked on a 2-yard scoring run to stake the Mustangs (2-0) to a 14-0 lead at the end of one. Bode Lavo flagged down two touchdown passes by Miko, 28 and 57 yards, to push the Portage lead to 27-0 at the break.
“Our team’s just unselfish,” Miko said. “Whatever I have to do, from catching passes to throwing blocks for the running backs, I’m just here to play.”
The teams waited out 1 hour, 40-minute delay at the start of the second half because of lightning.
“We (told) the kids it’s just another opportunity to overcome adversity,” Slanoc said.
“You have to go through life and there will always be things that try to keep you down.
“You just get over it and keep going. Our kids were really fired up coming out and excited coming out. They wanted to play ball tonight. and they showed it on the field.”
Kennedy’s first of two third-quarter touchdowns gave Portage (1-0) the five-touchdown lead that created the enactment of the mercy rule.
“Portage is tough, very well-coached,” Houser said. “They’re a very physical team. and they put it on us tonight.”
Ethan Kishlock’s 15-yard touchdown run was the only score for River Valley (0-1), which managed 191 total yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.