JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Portage boys basketball team advanced to Saturday’s Hilltopper Classic Tournament championship game thanks to a strong fourth-quarter performance in an opening-night win over Bishop Walsh, and the Mustangs followed that same script for a second consecutive day to capture the title with a 60-53 triumph over host squad Westmont Hilltop.
The Mustangs (2-0) went on a 9-0 run to take a 48-40 lead with just under six minutes left in the contest, and Portage subsequently used timely defensive stops and clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch to hold the Hilltoppers (1-1) at bay after Westmont Hilltop twice cut it to a one-possession game in the final 2:11.
“That was a heck of a basketball game for the first weekend of the season,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “You could tell both teams weren’t entirely ready given this early start date, but both teams played really hard and made big plays.”
Senior guard Mason Kargo followed up a 19-point outing on opening night with a team-leading 13 in the championship to earn tournament MVP honors.
“This is a great tournament to start off with,” Mason Kargo said. “Four great teams with good competition all around that will help us get better moving forward.
"In our fourth-quarter comebacks, it just came down to staying focused, keeping our composure and trusting each other.”
Trae Kargo and Andrew Miko each finished with 12 points for the Mustangs, and both earned all-tourney team berths.
“They (Portage) are a seasoned team,” Westmont Hilltop coach Dave Roman Jr. said. “They’ve been in the western final or close to it for two years in a row.
"Mason is so steady for them at the end of the game and gets big buckets when he has to, and their role guys do an excellent job.”
Junior forward Noah Brownlee poured in a game-high 22 for the Hilltoppers, earning an all-tournament team spot.
The Mustangs outscored Westmont Hilltop 8-2 in the final three minutes of the first quarter to take a 15-9 edge into the second. After Luke Scarton’s layup put Portage up by seven with 2:12 left before the break, the Hilltoppers caught fire to close out the half.
Jonathan Crocco, who finished with 10 points, buried a corner 3-pointer to ignite a 12-2 run that was capped off when freshman guard Jack Wesner banked in a runner from just inside the mid-court line as the buzzer sounded to give Westmont Hilltop a 27-26 advantage.
The third quarter was a toe-to-toe battle, featuring eight lead changes and two ties. Two Miko free throws put Portage up 39-35 at the 2:10 mark before a Crocco 3-pointer and a Brownlee bucket regained a one-point lead for the Hilltoppers.
However, the Mustangs’ Brennan Heidler nailed a buzzer-beating corner 3 to end the third quarter. Portage then scored the first six points of the fourth, capped off by a Trae Kargo drive to the hoop that opened up an eight-point edge.
The Hilltoppers were able to stay within striking distance as they subsequently pulled within 52-49 on two Wesner free throws at 2:11 and 53-51 on Crocco’s bucket with 1:13 left. The Mustangs answered with a Miko layup and subsequently came up big at the free-throw line when it counted the most to stay on top.
Portage hit 10 of 12 at the stripe in the fourth quarter and finished 18 of 22 at the line overall, compared to just 3 of 8 for the Hilltoppers.
“The free-throw line was a big boost for us today,” Coach Kargo said. “We’ve been talking about how success breeds success, and these guys have seen the commitment and dedication from the guys before them. They feel they have a standard to uphold. They hold themselves accountable, and that’s been our calling card.”
