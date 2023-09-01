PORTAGE, Pa. –Trailing by 13 points entering the fourth quarter on its home field, Portage’s mettle was certainly tested in Friday night’s Heritage Conference game against Conemaugh Township.
The Indians controlled the tempo for most of the night and had chances to put Portage away, but the Mustangs responded late. Issac Willinsky’s fourth touchdown of the game put the hosts ahead with 1:00 left in the fourth quarter. Conemaugh Township came within six yards of potentially going ahead as time expired in Portage’s 37-34 thrilling victory over its former WestPAC foe.
“It was really great to come back and beat them,” said Willinsky, who rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. “I knew we had it in us to do it, but we just had to stay focused, make our reads and make our blocks. We came out on top. That’s all that matters.”
Portage improved to 2-0 on a night the program honored Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee and former Mustangs coach Gary Gouse. The Mustangs scored the game’s final 16 points in the fourth quarter.
“We’re going to correct things, lick our wounds and be glad we got out of here with a win,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said.
“Hopefully, we can learn from that and we can just keep progressing. The kids gutted it out.”
Conemaugh Township fell to 0-2, but took Portage all the way down to the final play of the game. Senior quarterback Jon Updyke rumbled for 269 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries.
“We came in with a goal this week that we wanted to see a huge improvement from Week 1 to Week 2,” Conemaugh Township coach Brandon Studer said.
“They really responded. From Day 1, we asked them to come out and compete every single play. They did that tonight. We didn’t end up on the right side of the scoreboard, but from an effort standpoint, I can’t ask for anything more.”
After Portage’s third lost fumble, Conemaugh Township’s Dawson Statler capped a five-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Jackson Sotosky’s kick put the visitors up 34-21 with 22 seconds left in the third quarter.
Portage faced fourth-and-7 on the ensuing drive. Bode Layo lined up in punt formation. He rolled to his right and found plenty of room for a 28-yard run.
After another converted fourth down, Willinsky found paydirt from 13 yards out. His conversion plunge brought Portage within 34-29 with 9:28 remaining in the fourth.
On fourth-and-4 from the Portage 33, Updyke was met by Trent Nesbella, who rushed for 110 yards, in the backfield for a turnover on downs with 3:59 left.
Portage marched 73 yards on nine plays. Easton Slanoc hit Layo over the middle for a 17-yard gain on fourth-and-7 to keep the chains moving.
“He threw it up high to gave him a shot,” Marty Slanoc said of the key play. “We said, ‘Listen, If you’re in a tight spot, you throw it up and we know he’s a kid that can go up and get it.’ ”
Four straight Willinsky runs culminated in a 20-yard touchdown scamper. The junior’s conversion run put the Mustangs ahead 37-34 with 1:00 left. Willinsky accounted for 30 points.
Conemaugh Township made things interesting on the final drive. A 15-yard passing play combined with a Portage personal foul penalty moved the ball to the Mustangs’ 30. A Josh Harshberger sack made it third-and-16 with 11 seconds left at the 36. With no timeouts left, Updyke found receiver Kyler Mauzy near the right sideline.
Mauzy made the grab and tried cutting to the other side of the field, but was forced out at the 6-yard line as time expired.
The Indians took a 13-0 lead 5:04 into the game. Updyke’s touchdown runs from 3 and 32 yards put the Indians ahead. A fumbled pitch on Portage’s first play from scrimmage led to the second score. Willinsky’s 6-yard plunge trimmed the deficit down to 13-7 after the first.
Willinsky’s run forced a 13-all tie with 4:24 left in the second. Conemaugh Township had a 28-yard field goal blocked to set up the 88-yard march. Updyke’s 56-yard scamper put the Indians up 19-13 at halftime.
“Jon’s our horse,” Studer said. “We ask him to do a lot from the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball. There’s nothing that he can’t handle. He’s a fierce competitor on and off the field. He loves to compete.”
Easton Slanoc’s 1-yard sneak and Willinsky’s conversion run gave Portage its first lead at 21-19 with 6:09 left in the third after a 14-play drive.
Conemaugh Township answered with two straight touchdowns. Updyke scored from 49 yards out before the Indians cashed in on a lost fumble.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
