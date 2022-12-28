EBENSBURG, Pa. – Through one quarter of Wednesday’s Stevens Carpet One Holiday Hardwood Classic championship game, coach Lance Hudak and Portage went back to the bench frustrated.
Penns Manor held the Mustangs to just six points on two made shots over the first eight minutes.
Fortunately, Portage was able to ignite its attack approach.
The Mustangs began to knock down shots while stopping the Comets with their full-court press, eventually leading to a 57-34 victory at Central Cambria High School.
“We made them play our game,” Hudak said of his team after earning its third tournament victory of the season and began the 2022 campaign with 10 consecutive victories for the second time in three years.
“We made them play our tempo, which led to mistakes.
“It’s just a matter of confidence. The girls sometimes say, ‘I missed, I can’t shoot.’ I yell at them all the time that we’re shooters. The second quarter is where we started making shots, and it carried.”
After Penns Manor opened the second quarter with a layup to lead 14-6, Portage answered with a 10-point run to grab a lead it would never lose.
The Mustangs outscored the Comets 14-3 in the second frame to lead 20-15 at the break, shooting 6-for-9 from the field during their run after just a 2-for-12 mark in the first quarter.
Portage then came out of halftime and made 10-of-14 field goals in the third, while knocking down five of its 10 threes, to push the scoring advantage to 22.
“We definitely struggled a little bit in the first half,” said Portage senior Ari Wozniak, who helped the Mustangs’ offensive string in the third quarter by hitting three consecutive 3-pointers and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
“We told ourselves at halftime that our shots were going to start falling. We worked the ball around and got our confidence back. We knew we didn’t need to force anything. That helped us win this game.”
Six players scored at least seven points for the Mustangs (10-0), led by Maddy Hudak’s game-high 12 that came off of four 3-pointers. Wozniak and Cammi Burkett each tallied 11.
Jenna Burkett and Brooke Bednarski each scored eight points, as Burkett was also named to the all-tournament team.
“Last year, we just missed playing for a state championship and didn’t have a girl that averaged 10 points,” coach Hudak said. “That’s what it’s about. We’re very hard to scout.
“Take away one person, another will step up. We have a full rotation of girls that can score.”
Portage matched its offense with a stellar performance resulting from its pressure defense.
The Mustangs forced 10 Comets turnovers between the second and third quarters, while holding Penns Manor (7-2) to a combined 3-of-19 shooting during the stretch. This helped Portage flip an eight-point deficit into a lead that reached as high as 26.
“You know what you’re going to get out of Portage every time you play them,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “They’re going to play that in your face defense that will give you fits, especially if you get flustered. They got the momentum swung to them pretty quickly because they did the little things right.”
Portage will host Penns Manor in its next contest on Tuesday.
“They’re a very well-coached team,” Hudak said of Penns Manor. “We know what to expect from them now. We see them again in five days, so we’re going to give the girls a day off tomorrow then get back in the gym on Friday to get ready.”
