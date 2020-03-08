CRESSON – With a squad that features no seniors on its roster, the Portage boys have done some growing up during this season.
The Mustangs took another step forward on Saturday at Mount Aloysius College in a PIAA Class AA first-round game against Cambridge Springs.
Portage (21-6) fell behind early and never led until the third quarter, but used that momentum to earn a hard-fought 67-63 victory over the Blue Devils. For the second time in school history, the Mustangs will move into the second round.
They will go up against Our Lady of Sacred Heart, a 79-31 winner over Youngsville on Saturday, on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
“We didn’t play our best in the first half so we just had to come back and play with a lot of energy,” said freshman Mason Kargo, who scored a team-high 19 points and had all four 3-pointers for the Mustangs.
“We have a lot of people that can do a lot of different stuff and we work really well as a team.”
Sophomore Kaden Claar added 17 points for Portage, which also got 14 from freshman Andrew Miko off the bench, along with 13 from junior Preston Rainey.
The Blue Devils seemed to bury the Mustangs in the first quarter, rolling out to an 18-5 lead on 10 points from senior Lance Welker, who finished with a game-high 27 points and chipped in 10 rebounds for Cambridge Springs.
“We’ve been fortunate to have great starts throughout this playoff run but today it was almost like we showed a little bit of our youthfulness early and missed some shots that normally we would make,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said.
“Their size played into that, too. But we kept digging.”
The Mustangs picked up their defensive intensity in the second quarter forcing eight turnovers and outscoring the Blue Devils 20-15 in the frame to trail 33-25 at the half by using a run and jump defense with a zone trap.
“We got out of sync and were trying to make a five-point play instead of a great two-point play to get us back into it, and that’s what began to happen and it snowballed,” Cambridge Springs coach Becky Leandro said.
Mason Kargo tied the game on a 3-pointer with 1:13 left in the third quarter. The Blue Devils led one last time on one of two free throws by Trenton Wheeler, but Mason Kargo hit another trey for a 46-44 lead after three quarters.
Wheeler again tied the contest, but the Blue Devils could never get the upper hand the rest of the way as the Mustangs built their advantage to as many as eight points.
“We didn’t take care of the ball in the second half,” Leandro said. “We made some careless mistakes that cost us.”
District 10-3 finisher Cambridge Springs also got 21 points and 11 rebounds from Wheeler and ended the season with a 21-5 mark.
Portage heads into the rarified field of the top 16 Class AA teams in the state.
“We have a lot of kids that have played a lot of basketball,” Coach Kargo said. “It’s really fun to watch and it’s awfully fun to coach kids that aren’t afraid of the moment and aren’t afraid to make plays. Different kids have stepped up in different games depending on match ups. You have to play the hot hand.
“We talked about coming out and playing on the big stage and our word was ‘fearless’ that we wanted to come out and played like it. They did a great job responding to adversity and got a great win over a quality basketball team.”
