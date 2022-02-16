PORTAGE, Pa. – With Portage leaving the WestPAC after this school year, the Mustangs made it their goal to play for the gold medal in the team’s final opportunity.
For the second consecutive year, and for the last time, the Mustangs will get their chance to win their first conference championship.
Behind Kaden Claar’s 19 points and Mason Kargo and Andrew Miko each scoring 15, Portage utilized a fast start to pull away from Shanksville-Stonycreek 85-39 in a WestPAC semifinal on Wednesday night inside Len Chappell Gymnasium.
“I really feel like we came out focused and came out with a lot of energy, which is what we talked about before the game,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “The next game on the schedule is always the biggest one for us, and that’s what our mindset was tonight. I’m very proud of the way we executed.”
Portage, the North Section’s No. 1 seed, will face division foe Conemaugh Township, a 68-57 winner over two-time defending champion Berlin Brothersvalley, in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
The Mustangs (22-1) split their two regular-season matchups with the Indians.
“This was a great game to build our confidence and get ready for the playoffs,” Claar said. “It’s super important for us to be in this position, I know it’s been a goal of mine to win this title since I came here. It’s something we’ve been gunning for.”
The Mustangs began the game by gunning for the lead right off the bat, gaining an 8-0 advantage and forcing an early Vikings timeout. After Shanksville tallied its first basket out of the break, Portage went on a 14-0 run to lead 22-2. The hosts then had a 26-6 advantage after one quarter.
Portage used another string in the second, this time 11 points, to increase the lead to 30 midway through the frame before going into the break in front 52-14.
With the running clock in effect, the Mustangs were able to achieve their largest lead of the game, 49 points, midway through the third quarter at 67-18. Portage outscored Shanksville 23-20 in the third and 10-5 in the fourth to set the lopsided final.
“We knew coming in they were talented and athletic,” Shanksville coach Matt Long said. “I told the guys that this was a chance to play good competition, and to adjust to the type of pressure we’ll see in the playoffs. We’re not going to see a better team than Portage unless we make the state playoffs. I’m proud of the effort we gave.”
The Mustangs were able to keep the pressure on the Vikings (9-13) in the offensive zone by pulling down 17 offensive rebounds, while executing flawlessly on the fast break after forcing 17 turnovers.
All but one player who entered the game for Portage scored.
“We were very good at playing with details tonight,” Mason Kargo said. “We were able to force a lot of turnovers to give us more chances on offense, and we did very well rebounding to keep those possessions going. It’s all of those little things that will help us do well against good teams and help us win a championship.”
Portage hopes to keep up its strong play while also working to maintain a lead against Conemaugh Township, as the Indians earned a comeback victory against the Mustangs in a 64-60 overtime thriller on Feb. 8, which is Portage’s only loss of the season.
“We really hoped we could be in this situation, and now we’re here,” coach Kargo said. “We were in the title game last year and lost to a very good Berlin team. We’re going to have a tough challenge no matter who we play. We just have to practice and prepare to play the way we know how.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.