PORTAGE – The Portage Area High School boys basketball team resembled a seasoned playoff contender rather than an all-underclassmen unit on Thursday night.
With four juniors and one sophomore in the starting lineup and a pair of freshmen receiving significant playing time, the third-seeded Mustangs pulled away from sixth-seeded Purchase Line, 70-37, at Len Chappell Gymnasium.
Portage (19-5) advanced to the District 6 Class AA semifinal round and secured a berth in the upcoming PIAA Tournament because four teams advance from 6-AA. The Mustangs will face second-seeded West Branch, a 65-53 winner over seventh-seeded Penns Manor, in a Monday semifinal.
“We set the tone defensively in the first half, which is what we’ve been talking about in practice. We’ve been talking about it from Day 1,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “I think our defensive stops lead to our transition game. When we can dig in and play defense, we have a lot of very good defenders in the right places.”
Portage led 19-4 after one quarter and 39-13 at halftime.
“They are very good in transition,” Purchase Line coach Steve Woodrow said. “We’ve had some kids in District 6 playoffs before and I really thought that experience would help. Boy, we looked like the team that was appearing in the district playoffs for the first time. We were shell-shocked in the first quarter.”
The Mustangs outscored the Red Dragons 26-5 over the final 10 minutes, 27 seconds of the first half.
“We’ve shown the ability to put some nice runs together throughout the year,” Kargo said. “This run seemed to go for a while. That’s what you want.”
The balanced Mustangs had four players reach double-digit scoring as well as a double-digit rebounder.
“What’s really good about our team, we all pass the ball really well,” said freshman Mason Kargo, who had a team-high 17 points off the bench. “We don’t care who scores.”
Sophomore Kaden Claar had 16 points, junior Preston Rainey had 14, and freshman Andrew Miko netted 12 for the Mustangs. Junior Demetri Miller had 11 rebounds and six points.
Senior 1,000-point scorer Jacob Barnett had 21 points for the Red Dragons (12-10).
“Jacob Barnett is a player, a fantastic kid,” Woodrow said. “They had three or four guys running at him and he still held his own.”
Coach Kargo said Thursday’s success will have a lasting impact.
“We talked as a coaching staff about how important it was to get this win,” Travis Kargo said.
“That gets you at least two more weeks of basketball.
“With everybody coming back (next season), it really bodes well for the future. The way these guys are working and enjoying each other, playing basketball with each other, it’s fun to be around.”
