PORTAGE, Pa. – Jace Irvin stared incredulously as the official waved off the 3-pointer he had just swished from the corner, because it turned out his coach, Travis Kargo, called timeout while the ball still was in his hands.
“Apparently, (Kargo) doesn’t like him,” Irvin’s teammate, Gavin Gouse mustered through a big laugh, knowing the reason his coach called for the stoppage was to ensure he got all his players a few minutes with the running clock in effect in the fourth quarter as their top-seeded Portage Area High School boys’ basketball team opened the District 6 Class 2A playoffs with an 80-32 triumph over visiting Claysburg-Kimmel at Len Chappell Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
The reigning District 6 Class 2A champs and state semifinalists won for the 24th time in 25 starts, getting 21 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot from Andrew Miko, four 3-pointers and 18 points from Gouse, four scorers total in double figures and 20 steals as a team. By virtue of the victory, the Mustangs earned the right to host fourth-seeded West Shamokin in Saturday’s semifinals but, more importantly, clinched a spot in the PIAA tournament and at least three more games this season.
“We started slow, but we got it together,” Miko said. “We just can’t take anyone lightly. We have to play our game. We have to do that Saturday, too.
“A win’s a win, but we did come out sloppy, so maybe we can make that right for next time.”
Portage missed an unusual number of open shots in the first half and had a couple of defensive lapses here and there, but the Mustangs are so good in so many different ways they could easily overcome being ordinary for a half in one or two respects.
Kaden Claar’s transition layup late in the third quarter made it a 30-point difference to bring on the mercy rule. Claar wound up with 10 points in the third quarter on a 16-point, three-steal, two-block-shot night, while Mason Kargo scored all 12 of his points in the first half and led Portage with five steals.
“They’re really, really good. Travis has been working with these guys since kindergarten,” said Claysburg coach Mike Harris, whose team received four 3-pointers from Wyatt Buell and nine points from Elias Ritchey in finishing the season 8-15. “They get easy runouts on their misses and they go. That’s what they’re good at. They’ve got three guys running down the floor and we’re like, ‘What just happened?’ ”
The bar for the Mustangs has been set pretty high, though.
“I don’t think our focus was where I wanted it to be,” Travis Kargo said. “But I thought we stuck together and figured it out. The kids started making shots and the game gets a lot easier when you’re making shots.”
Gouse scored 16 in the second half, when the Mustangs were 7-for-8 from 3-point range, not including Irvin’s shot that didn’t count.
“We knew we were better (than we shot in the first half). We just had to come out and shoot with confidence,” Gouse said. “We definitely think of being the one seed and only losing one game all year. We challenge each other in practice.”
Despite shooting 41.1%, the Mustangs led by 21 at half, fueled by a 10-0 run in the second quarter and a Mason Kargo 3 to end the stanza.
Portage scored 14 of the game’s first 16 points, culminating on Mason Kargo’s trey from the corner directly off the inbound pass five minutes into the game. The Mustangs led by 15 before the period was over.
