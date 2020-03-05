Saturday might not be a holiday in Portage. But the high school boys-girls basketball doubleheader involving both the Mustangs programs will be an event certain to attract a large gathering of green-clad fans.
“Five years ago we had a similar situation when both the boys and girls teams made it to states,” said Mustangs boys basketball coach Travis Kargo, whose District 6 Class AA runner-up team will play a PIAA Tournament first-round game against District 10 third-place Cambridge Springs at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College.
“Back then, one of the local media outlets said Portage is ‘Hoopsville Pa.’ This town really supports our sports teams and that makes it a lot of fun. These kids are playing in great venues with great crowds.
“I tell them to enjoy it because this is something you’ll remember forever.”
Coach Lance Hudak’s Portage girls basketball team won the program’s first-ever District 6 Class AAAAA championship over Hollidaysburg and will take on District 7 (WPIAL) power Thomas Jefferson High School at 1 p.m. at Mount Aloysius’ Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
“It couldn’t be a better situation for Portage, our school district and our community, than to have the girls and boys playing back to back,” Hudak said. “When I saw the state playoff brackets in the 2-A boys and 5-A girls were both going to be playing on Saturday, I was worried how it would play out.
“When we got the 1 seed and the boys got the 2 seed, I knew we would both be hosting.
“We travel well. Any time Portage plays, we’re well-represented. Saturday will be no different. It will be a sea of green. We’re playing 10 minutes away. What more could you ask for?”
In 2015 when both Mustangs teams advanced to the state playoffs together, the boys team won a first-round game and the girls advanced to the PIAA semifinal round. Only one game away from an appearance in the state championship contest, Portage fell 45-42 in double overtime to Old Forge in Mechanicsburg.
Both teams are prepared for a challenge in this year’s first round.
Thomas Jefferson is 17-6 but nearly knocked off Chartiers Valley, the defending girls state champion on a 55-game winning streak. The Jaguars lost 42-41 to Chartiers Valley during the regular season after a controversial last-second basket.
Chartiers Valley beat Thomas Jefferson 65-43 in the WPIAL semifinal round, ending a seven-game winning streak by the Jaguars.
Senior Alyssa DeAngelo averaged 16 points a game during the regular season for Thomas Jefferson.
“They’re very good,” Hudak said.
“They’re one of the top teams in the WPIAL. As the 1 seed out of District 6, you don’t get a break. The 3 seed out of District 7 is a very strong team. They just about knocked off Chartiers Valley. They’re long, they’re athletic, they’re quick. They played a tough schedule.”
Portage (23-3) is led by Abbi Riskus with 17 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.1 assists a game. Kara Dividock averages 14.4 points and 2.8 assists. Both Riskus and Dividock are career 1,000-point scorers.
The Mustangs’ all-underclassmen boys team is 20-6 after dropping the 6-AA title game to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic. Cambridge Springs is 21-4.
“They have a very good record. They have size,” Kargo said. “They have three tall starters – one is 6-foot-5 and two are 6-4.
“That’s going to be key, trying to combat their size.
“We’ll counter with tempo. We usually try to play fast anyway, but I think tempo is going to have a big role on the outcome Saturday.”
Cambridge Springs built a 24-8 lead after one quarter against Youngsville in the District 10 consolation game. Then, the Devils used a 32-6 third-quarter margin to pull away, 78-43.
Lakeview had beaten Cambridge Springs 56-37 in the district semifinal round, snapping a nine-game win streak by the Devils.
In the consolation game win, senior guard Lance Welker had 19 points, five assists and four steals. Jayden Shinsky had 14 points, and Trent Wheeler had 10 points and four steals.
Portage junior Preston Rainey averages 17 points a game, while sophomore Kaden Claar averages 16 and freshman Mason Kargo, 9.5.
A fan bus will make the trip to Cresson from Portage.
“We’re going to go up so we can be there for the start of their game,” Kargo said of the boys squad. “I’m sure they’ll be there for our game. We always try to support each other’s teams. It makes for a fun atmosphere.”
In Saturday’s other PIAA Tournament games involving area teams:
High School Boys
• District 5 Class AA champion North Star (22-3) will play District 6 third-place Homer Center (17-9) at 2:30 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown.
The Cougars successfully defended their 5-AA crown with a victory over WestPAC rival Windber at the Sports Center. Senior Andy Zuchelli had 30 points in the title game win and averages 25.6 points and 5.7 assists a game. Junior Hunter Stevens scores 17.3 points and grabs 6.2 rebounds a game.
Homer-Center defeated West Branch 56-48 in the 6-AA consolation game as Jaden Evanick had 26 points and Ryan Sardone scored 13 for the winners.
• District 6-AAA champion Richland (17-7) will play District 4 third-place Warrior Run (15-10) at Greater Johnstown’s Doc Stofko Gymnasium at 2:30 p.m.
Richland won its second straight 6-AAA crown with the Rams’ second championship game victory over Ligonier Valley. Coach Greg Burke’s team has advanced to each of the past four District 6 title games, finishing as runner-up the first two seasons.
This will be the Rams’ fourth straight trip to the state tournament. Richland is 6-3 in PIAA Tournament competition since 2017.
Richland went 4-1 in the 2018 tournament, advancing to the PIAA championship game before finishing as state runner-up. Last season the Rams made it to the state quarterfinal round with a 2-1 mark. Burke’s team lost its only state playoff game in 2017.
Warrior Run is led by junior Ethan Hartman’s 12.2 points a game. Senior Ahmahd Keyes averages 11.9 points and 7 rebounds a game. Senior Kade Anzulavich averages 10.6 points a game.
• District 7-AAA champion North Catholic (24-2) will play District 6 fourth-place Westmont Hilltop (19-7) at 3 p.m. at Kiski Area High School in Vandergrift.
The Hilltoppers look to halt a two-game slide after falling 60-54 to eventual champion Richland in the 6-AAA semifinal round and dropping the consolation game 49-40 to Penns Valley. Ashton Fortson combined to score 41 points in those two contests.
State third-ranked North Catholic brings an 18-game winning streak into the state playoff game, including a 65-56 victory over Lincoln Park in the WPIAL title game.
• Disrict 6-AAA runner-up Ligonier Valley (23-3) will play District 7 fifth-place Carlynton (15-9) at 1 p.m. at Greater Johnstown High School.
Ligonier Valley and Richland met in the 6-AAA title game for a third straight season and the Cambria County Rams defeated their Westmoreland County counterparts 62-45 to successfully defend the crown.
Ligonier Valley’s Matthew Marinchak had 22 points and Michael Marinchak had 13 in the 6-AAA title game loss to Richland. Ligonier Valley won the district crown in 2018 and lost to Richland the past two seasons.
Carlynton has lost two straight games and six of its past eight.
High School Girls
• District 6-A champion Bishop Carroll Catholic (14-10) will face District 3 fourth-place Lebanon Catholic (12-13) at 2:30 p.m. at the Altoona High School Fieldhouse.
Bishop Carroll Catholic successfully repeated as 6-A champion and the Huskies won their fourth district crown in five seasons with a 51-27 victory over St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy. First-year head coach John Bianconi’s team held St. Joseph’s scoreless during the final 12:42 of the opening half.
• District 6-A runner-up St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (13-10) will play District 5 third-place Berlin Brothersvalley (15-9) at 1 p.m. at Altoona High School.
The defending Class A state champion Berlin Brothersvalley team might have a lot of new key contributors this season, but the results have been familiar.
Coach Rachel Prosser’s team has won seven of its past eight games heading into the PIAA Tournament.
Berlin Brothersvalley senior guard Lexi Yanosky scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, in a 54-51 win over Shade in the 5-A consolation game.
The Mountaineers had led by as many as 12 points but the Panthers closed within one until Berlin Brothersvalley secured a three-point win.
St. Joseph’s Academy looks to bounce back after scoring only 27 points in the 6-A title game against Bishop Carroll.
• District 5-A champion Shanksville-Stonycreek (23-4) will play District 7 fifth-place Aquinas Academy (10-12) at 4 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown.
The Vikings won the girls program’s first District 5 crown since 1977 with a 55-42 victory over Tussey Mountain. Shanksville has won 13 of its past 14 games, with the lone setback coming against Portage in the WestPAC title game.
Sophomore guard Josie Snyder had 23 points and sophomore forward Rylee Snyder had 15 in the 5-A title game win.
Aquinas Academy has lost five of its past eight games and sits two games under .500 overall.
• District 7-A third-place Clairton (20-4) will meet District 6 third-place Blacklick Valley (17-7) at 3:30 p.m. at Greensburg Salem High School.
Blacklick Valley will make the program’s first trip to the PIAA Tournament, according to coach Rich Price. Junior Maria McConnell averages 21.3 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. Junior Emily Marines (9.5 points a game), sophomore Nikki Zimmerman (8.8) and senior Marissa Skubik (7.7) also are among the team scoring leaders.
Clairton is strong inside. Defensively the Bears often press and drop back into zone.
The Vikings typically press and play man-to-man defense.
• District 6-AAAA champion Forest Hills (24-1) will play District 7 fifth-place Quaker Valley (17-6) at 4 p.m. at Altoona High School.
The Rangers won their sixth consecutive District 6 championship 83-44 over Huntingdon on Feb. 22. Coach Carol Cecere’s team has gone 4-5 in the state tournament in the five previous seasons, winning at least one PIAA game each time except in 2015. The Rangers have won nine district crowns in the past 11 seasons.
Juniors Jordyn Smith (17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds), Madeline Cecere (10 points, 7.2 rebounds) and Taylor Burda (9.4 points) were among the leaders, according to the team statistics.
Quaker Valley lost 47-31 to North Catholic on Feb. 20, ending a three-game winning streak.
