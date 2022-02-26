PORTAGE, Pa. – For the third straight year, the Portage boys' basketball team has a date in the district finals.
The top-seeded Mustangs defeated West Shamokin in the District 6 Class 2A semifinals on Saturday afternoon, 51-42, and will face Penns Manor in Thursday's title game.
“It’s a really great feeling to be able to go there again,” said Portage senior Jace Irvin, who scored eight points in the win over West Shamokin. “This was our main goal at the beginning of the year, and our expectation this year was to not only make it to the title game, but win it. That’s what we’re hoping to do.”
Portage (25-1) defeated West Shamokin in the playoffs for the second-consecutive year after downing the Wolves in 2021’s title game, 52-39.
Saturday’s game featured much of the same dramatics as the 2021 matchup did, and Portage had to battle once again to the final buzzer.
West Shamokin (15-8) deployed a zone defense that caused fits for the Mustangs in the first half, making it difficult for Portage to drive to the hoop.
The Mustangs were forced to shoot from deep range, and while some of their shots connected, many didn’t.
“Their zone really threw us off,” said Kaden Claar, who led the Mustangs with 18 points. “Once we passed the ball around some more and got a little more motion, that was big for us.”
A layup from Claar at the first-half buzzer was the only thing keeping the game from being tied as Portage took a 20-18 lead into halftime.
“One of Portage’s strengths – and they have a lot of them – is to drive downhill or drive and kick,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “We wanted to throw a little wrinkle at them with that zone, and it seemed to work. We just didn’t have quite enough points on our side to make that run at the end.
“They have a really good team, year after year, and this appears to be a special year for them.”
Portage appeared to have cracked the code on the zone defense in the second half, and by increasing the tempo of the game, the Mustangs were finally able to grow their lead courtesy of 3s from Claar and Irvin.
Junior Andrew Miko also created an office under the hoop, scoring eight of his 12 points in the second half.
“We tried to take advantage of the middle a little bit,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “That was probably the difference. In the first half, everything was perimeter. We had to bust a seam and get inside a little bit."
The Wolves ran into foul trouble late in the game, and conversions at the charity stripe from Irvin and Miko helped the Mustangs seal victory.
West Shamokin, which earned a state playoff bid and will advance to the Class 2A consolation round, received 15 points from senior Bo Swartz.
As the reigning champion in Class 2A, Portage has a rare opportunity to defend its crown.
The Mustangs won their first district championship in program history last winter and are looking to repeat.
Tip-off for Thursday’s championship game is 7:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College.
“We have to come out, stay calm and play our game,” Irvin said. “We can definitely do it, but we have to stay focused.”
