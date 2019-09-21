PORTAGE – The Portage Mustangs came into their Week 5 matchup against the Shade Panthers eager to avenge their 2018 loss, and did not disappoint the home crowd Friday night.
Portage treated alumni and fans to 62-13 drubbing over Shade in a homecoming victory, turning the tables on the Panthers after last year’s loss in Cairnbrook.
“We were really hungry to come back this year after they beat us last year,” Portage quarterback Connor Price said. “We were angry and we wanted some revenge.”
The Mustangs got hot early, turning a first quarter interception from senior Gabe Forst into seven points after a two-play drive, capped by a 32-yard touchdown run from junior running back Scott Berardinelli.
With under a minute left in the opening quarter, Price was able to find the end zone on a 47-yard scamper, giving Portage a 14-point lead.
Shade answered in the second quarter, when senior running back Tyler Valine punched in a score from 4 yards out.
The Mustangs only needed four plays to get those points back, however, with Forst leading the charge, and finishing the drive with a 30-yard touchdown.
From there, Portage continued to make a habit out of turning Shade’s miscues into points.
“We’ve got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” Shade coach Don Fyfe said. “We give them the ball inside of the 20 a couple of times, and a team like that is going to score touchdowns.”
Late into the second quarter, Portage senior linebacker Ian Thrower was able to snatch the football out of Shade sophomore quarterback Braden Adams’ hand, ultimately resulting in another Mustangs score with Price finding Kaden Claar for an 11-yard touchdown pass.
With under a minute to go in the half, the Mustangs struck once more, with Forst weaving a 15-yard run into six points.
Forst then opened up the second half where he left off in the first half, with a 70-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. He finished with 174 yards on 10 carries, along with his 3 scores before exiting the game in the third quarter due to injury.
The Mustangs defense remained stout into the third quarter, again forcing a Panthers turnover.
Sophomore Oren Heidler recovered a Shade fumble, setting up the Mustangs with great field position, which senior Seth Georg took advantage of, pounding in a 3-yard run.
“They’re so aggressive defensively,” Fyfe said. “I thought our young guys got a little bit shell-shocked.”
Faced with a huge deficit late into the third quarter, the Panthers were able to give the Mustangs a taste of their own medicine, by turning a fumble into points on a 29-yard drive capped by an 11-yard pass from Adams to Valine.
“Our kids know what we want to do, and where we want to be,” Portage coach Gary Gouse said.
“We want to be at the District 6 title game.”
Led by Price, who finished the game with 59 passing yards to go along with 70 on the ground, the Mustangs may be well on their way.
“We just have to get better every week,” Gouse said. “And we took a step to get better this week.”
With just one home game left on its regular season schedule, Portage will look to prove itself on the road beginning with Ferndale next Saturday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.