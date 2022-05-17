Undefeated Portage and Bishop McCort Catholic each secured top seeds in their respective brackets in the District 6 baseball playoffs.
The higher seeded team will host in the first round, which begins on Thursday in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A. The Class 4A baseball playoffs begin on Monday.
Portage (18-0) will host eighth-seeded Northern Cambria (10-5) in Class 2A. Other games in the bracket include: No. 5 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (11-7) at No. 4 River Valley (12-5); No. 6 United (10-5) at No. 3 Mount Union (18-2); and No. 7 West Branch (13-6) at No. 2 Marion Center (15-0).
Bishop McCort Catholic (12-7) will host No. 8 Purchase Line (4-13) in Class 1A. Other games in the bracket include: No. 5 Moshannon Valley (9-8) at No. 4 Juniata Valley (11-7); No. 6 Williamsburg (5-11) at No. 3 Harmony (9-3); and No. 7 Conemaugh Valley (5-11) at No. 2 St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (10-5).
Undefeated Central (20-0) will host No. 8 Westmont Hilltop (6-10) in Class 3A. Other games in the bracket include: No. 5 Bald Eagle Area (13-7) at No. 4 Richland (16-3); No. 6 Tyrone, the defending state champion in baseball, at No. 3 Forest Hills (16-3); and No. 7 Penns Valley (9-11) at No. 2 Philipsburg-Osceola (14-4).
The Class 4A openers will be Monday, with top-seeded Bellefonte (15-3) receiving a bye. No. 3 Penn Cambria (8-11) will travel to No. 2 Juniata (12-5).
The area had no top seeds in softball. Both Conemaugh Valley and Westmont Hilltop each earned the second seed in their respective classes.
In Class 1A, No. 8 Bishop McCort Catholic will visit No. 1 Glendale; No. 5 Williamsburg is at No. 4 Ferndale; No. 6 Blacklick Valley is at No. 3 Portage; and No. 7 Homer-Center is at Conemaugh Valley.
In Class 2A, No. 8 Mount Union is at No. 1 Southern Huntingdon; No. 5 West Shamokin is at No. 4 Marion Center; No. 6 Northern Cambria is at No. 3 Juniata Valley; and No. 7 West Branch is at No. 2 Claysburg-Kimmel.
In Class 3A, No. 8 Richland is at No. 1 Central; No. 5 Central Cambria is at No. 4 Bald Eagle Area; No. 6 Forest Hills is at No. 3 Cambria Heights; and No. 7 River Valley is at Westmont Hilltop.
