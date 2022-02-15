The Portage Area High School boys basketball team has never won a WestPAC basketball championship.
A runner-up to two-time defending boys champion Berlin Brothersvalley last season, Portage has only one more chance to seek conference gold.
The Mustangs will move to the Heritage Conference next academic calendar, and the future of the WestPAC in general remains uncertain as school districts announce plans to relocate.
“We talk about winning a WestPAC championship as being a goal each year,” said Mustangs coach Travis Kargo, whose team is 21-1 with an 11-1 conference record. “We’ve got to get through Shanksville first.
“We know if we win, we would have a quality opponent waiting for us no matter who wins the other game.”
North Section champion Portage will host South runner-up Shanksville-Stonycreek (9-12) in a WestPAC semifinal contest at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Len Chappell Gymnasium.
South winner Berlin Brothersvalley (15-6, 10-0) will host North runner-up Conemaugh Township (18-2, 11-1) at 7:30 in Wednesday’s other boys semifinal.
In Wednesday’s girls semifinal round: North Section runner-up Windber (19-3, 11-1) will visit South winner Berlin Brothersvalley (17-2) at 6 p.m.; and South runner-up Shanksville-Stonycreek (15-5) will visit North winner Portage (17-4, 11-1) at 6 p.m.
The semifinal round winners will advance to play in Friday’s championship round, with the girls title to be decided at 6 p.m. at Pitt-Johns- town’s Sports Center and the boys championship played at 7:30 p.m. at UPJ.
“Our mentality is we’ve got to be 1-0 (on Wednesday),” Kargo said. “The guys seem focused.
“They’re excited. It’s the postseason and that’s an exciting time of the year if your a basketball player, coach or fan.”
Portage senior Kaden Claar averages 19.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.3 steals a game. Claar was a key part of Portage’s Class 2A state semifinal team last season.
“This is his time of year,” Kargo said. “I thought last year he raised the level of his game in the playoffs. It would be tough to raise his level of play as well as he’s played this year but we’re excited to see what he’s capable of doing.”
Juniors Andrew Miko (11.1 points per game) and Mason Kargo (9.2 points per game) complement Kargo.
Shanksville-Stonycreek senior 1,000-point scorer Braden Adams averages 20.8 points and 8.8 rebounds a game. Junior Logan McCall averages 11.3 points and sophomore Christian Musser pulls down 6.8 rebounds a game.
Conemaugh Township is the only team to beat Portage this season, 64-60 on Feb. 8.
The Indians are led by senior 1,000-point scorer Jackson Byer, who averages 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 5.1 steals a game. Junior Tanner Shirley (14.3 ppg) and sophomore Jon Updyke (13.9 ppg, 8.3 rebounds per game) also have been key to the Indians’ success.
Berlin Brothersvalley, last season’s state runner-up in Class 1A, has a deceiving six losses, as coach Tanner Prosser continues to prepare his team by scheduling tough opponents from throughout the state.
Losses to Class 6A Bethel Park as well as WPIAL contenders Bishop Canevin and Greensburg Central Catholic and District 3 Columbia are offset by wins over Pittsburgh-area teams Class 5A Woodland Hills and Class 3A South Park.
Sophomore Pace Prosser averages 21 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game. Sophomore Craig Jarvis scores 17.3 a night, and junior Ryan Blubaugh averages 10.8 points.
Berlin’s girls program has a state championship in Class 1A to its credit in 2019. The Mountaineers’ current all-underclassmen group is led by sophomore Regan Lauer, junior Grace Sechler, junior Jen Countryman, junior Peyton Grenke and sophomore Taylor Hillegass.
Defending WestPAC girls champion Windber is led by senior 1,000-point scorer Gina Gaye, who averages 17.2 points a game. Sophomore Mariah Andrews scores 9.4 points and grabs 9.9 rebounds a game.
Junior Rylee Ott averages 8.5 points and 6.0 rebounds a game.
The Ramblers have won two of the past three girls conference crowns (2019, 2021) and appeared in three of the past four title games.
Despite contending with a rash of bad luck – three season-ending injuries – Portage is the top seed in the girls North only two years removed from winning the WestPAC girls championship in 2020.
At one point, four starters were out – senior Lauren Shaffer, sophomore Jenna Burkett, junior Maddy Hudak and sophomore Ashlyn Hudak.
Ashlyn Hudak recently returned to the lineup.
Portage has won by limiting opponents to a combined 580 points, an average of 27.6 a game.
Junior Arianna Wozniak averages 9.9 points a game for the Mustangs. Senior Sydni Sossong (8.8 ppg), sophomore Alex Chobany (6.9 ppg) and senior Maryn Swank (7 rpg) are key contributors.
Shanksville-Stonycreek is led by a pair of 1,000-point-scoring cousins, seniors Rylee Snyder and Josie Snyder. The Vikings appeared in each of the past three WestPAC girls title games, finishing second from 2019 through 2021.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
