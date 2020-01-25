LORETTO – It’s not every day that a high school basketball team gets to play at a Division I facility.
During a girls-boys doubleheader Saturday afternoon at St. Francis University’s DeGol Arena, local teams savored the opportunity to play in one of the area’s top-of-the-line arenas.
“It’s special to play here at a really nice, Division I venue,” Portage boys basketball coach Travis Kargo said. “As a coach, I really enjoy taking the kids to new experiences and experiencing things they don’t get to see every day.
“We played a district championship here years ago. That’s the only time in my 20 years of coaching we’ve ever had the opportunity to play here. This is really an opportunity for the kids to build memories.”
The afternoon opened with a girls matchup between Portage and Hollidaysburg, which potentially featured a preview of two future Red Flash players.
Mustang seniors Kara Dividock and Abbi Riskus previously announced their intentions to walk onto the women’s basketball team next winter.
“This is a beautiful facility,” Portage girls coach Lance Hudak said. “It’s amazing what the school has done here with these upgrades. I told the girls before the game to savor this opportunity. Not every program gets the chance to come play at a Division I venue like this.”
That opportunity, however, didn’t end as the Lady Mustangs wanted it to.
Stacking up against Hollidaysburg, which currently sits just above Portage in the district standings, the Mustangs got a preview of what they might be in store for once the District 6-8-9 Class AAAAA playoffs roll around.
Portage (14-2) struggled shooting both from the field and at the line in a 60-48 loss.
Portage was granted several drives to the inside, and while nearly every part of the sequence played out according to plan, the finish just wasn’t there.
The Mustangs also once again suffered at the charity stripe as they converted on only 15 of 25 shots. This season, Portage is just over 55% as a team from the foul line.
“We had our chances. A lot of this really came down to just finishing,” Hudak said. “We struggled at the foul line. Both teams were shooting fouls, but we weren’t making them. Their ability to capitalize at the foul line and our misses really was the difference today.”
Hollidaysburg (12-4) had a 33-point effort from Marin Miller to make matters even more difficult.
“We knew it would be a battle. Hollidaysburg is a very good team,” Hudak said. “They have playmakers, they have speed, they have size are they need it. They are a really tough matchup for us.”
Riskus led the Lady Mustangs with 15 points.
In the boys matchup, it was a playoff-like atmosphere between Portage and Cambria Heights.
The Highlanders (7-9) led by nine with just over three minutes to go, but following a late Mustang rally, Portage snuck away with an 88-80 overtime victory.
“Our kids kept battling and maintained their composure,” Kargo said. “The effort was really there, and these kids dug deep.”
The Mustangs (12-3) were led by a 36-point performance from sophomore Kaden Claar, who said he felt he fell short of expectations earlier this week with only eight points in a crucial WestPAC North loss to rival Windber.
Not only was the win Saturday a strong comeback for the Mustangs, but it was a satisfying turnaround for Claar as well.
Following a stellar shooting performance from him, those shortcomings have since been forgiven.
“Kaden really stepped up,” Kargo said. “I challenged him a little bit after the Windber game, and he responded like I knew he would. He really didn’t have his best outing against Windber, but that’s what it’s about – looking in the mirror and challenging yourself. I couldn’t be prouder of the effort and how he played today.”
Adam Link led Cambria Heights with 30 points.
