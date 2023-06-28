The Johnstown Mill Rats postponed Wednesday's home game against the Chillicothe Paints due to poor air quality resulting from the ongoing Canadian wildfires.
The Mill Rats and Paints scheduled a Thursday doubleheader to make up the game and conclude the two-game set.
The first game will begin at 5 p.m., with the second game to start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Each game will consist of seven innings.
“After a discussion with both team managers and league officials, it was decided that the air quality in Johnstown, due to the ongoing Canadian wildfires, was not suitable to play," Mill Rats Assistant General Manager Sarah Rex said in a release issued by the team.
Air quality alerts throughout the day had unhealthy indexes in the Johnstown region, ranging from 180 to nearly 200 at various times.
Wednesday’s game was to be the annual “Bark in the Park” event, with fans encouraged to bring pets to the stadium. That promotion will now be part of Thursday’s doubleheader that also includes the Western Night theme.
Tickets purchased to Wednesday’s game will be honored at Thursday’s games, the Mill Rats said.
