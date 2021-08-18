WASHINGTON, Pa. – Johnstown beat Brownsville (Texas) Sunday at the Pony League World Series.
But it didn't beat Javier Garcia.
In a do-or-die game at Lew Hays Pony Field Tuesday afternoon, Brownsville sent Garcia, its No. 1 pitcher, out for his second world series start.
Those previously unfamiliar with Brownsville got a nibble of what Garcia can do in the first game of this summer's event Friday night when he struck out seven San Jose, California, hitters over three innings.
With his tournament on the line, Garcia gave his team the performance it needed Tuesday, giving up only one unearned run on four hits over six innings while striking out seven and walking one. Garcia was the driving force in Brownsville's 2-1 win over Martella's Pharmacy, the Johnstown Recreation champions.
In nine innings, Garcia has struck out 14 batters and hasn't allowed an earned run.
In a sea of arms that have combined to give up only five runs in four tournament games, Garcia is the top pitcher for Brownsville.
"He's our ace," Brownsville assistant coach Juan Garza said. "Not to take away from the other pitchers, but this boy has brought us here. He's the one that got us here. Now, we're one step away from getting into the championship."
To take that next step, Brownsville will have to beat Johnstown again in an "if necessary" game scheduled for Wednesday night, the first in the world series since 2014. The teams have played two tight, low-scoring, one-run affairs in the past two days, with each side getting a win.
"You have great ballplayers, and you have great coaching," Garza said. "You can't take it away from the boys who played a good game. It could have gone either way. Lucky for us, we came out on top. We’re playing great competition, and the great teams play here."
Garcia knew he'd be facing a quality lineup and knew he had to be at his best.
"It was a hard team to face, so I had to be on my A-game," Garcia said. "I had to hit my spots."
Gracia hit his spots. He didn't give up a single base hit, and the one Johnstown run that came across against him was unearned.
"He locates his fastball, which sets up his changeup and his breaking ball," Johnstown assistant coach Matt Smearman said. "He keeps the hitters off-balance. Hitters were working behind in a lot of counts, so he was definitely able to command the zone against us today."
After Garcia and Johnstown starter Aaron Bowers held their respective opposition scoreless through three, Brownsville broke through in the bottom of the fourth when Etziel Gonzalez doubled home Nehemiah Garcia for the game’s first run.
Brownsville added on in the fifth when leadoff man Alexis Lopez scored on a wild pitch.
Johnstown got a run back in the sixth. With one out and John Wesner on third base, Ben Kormanski grounded out to first baseman Chris Ramos. Ramos threw home and almost retired Wesner, who got in before the tag to cut the deficit to 2-1.
With two outs and the tying run 80 feet away, Garcia stayed cool and got Bowers to ground out to shortstop.
The plan was for Garcia to finish what he started. When he went out to the mound for the seventh, things got confusing.
It turned out that prior to the possible at-bat for Garcia in the sixth, Brownsville planned to pinch-hit for Garcia and informed the official scorer of that plan. But Pony's substitution rule is that if a pitcher is subbed out, he cannot come back to the mound.
Garcia wanted to come out of the game about as much as your average 6-year-old wants to eat Brussel sprouts. The bright side, however, is that Garcia left the game at 78 pitches, which means that if Brownsville wants to use him in the nightcap, it has 17 pitches to do so.
"I want to be out on the mound. I have to rest (first). I want to pitch again."
So, Brownsville called on Ruben Lopez Jr., the manager's son and namesake, to finish it off. He did just that, retiring the side on four batters.
"To come from catching to pitching and put on that performance, it's just great," Garza said. "That just shows you the heart that the kids have."
Bowers allowed two runs on four hits over a six-inning complete game.
Johnstown will have to conquer Brownsville a second time in an abbreviated five-inning game following the Washington-Youngstown contest, with the winner moving on to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. championship.
"We're from Johnstown," Smearman said. "We're blue-collar boys, and we know how to compete. So, we will go out, put our best foot forward, and I promise you you'll see a different team."
