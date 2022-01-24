JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball coach Mike Drahos pondered a question about the impact Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper made during a tense 63-60 upset over NCAA Division II 17th-ranked Indiana (Pa.) on Monday night at the Sports Center.
“What didn’t she do tonight would be the better question,” Drahos said after the Mountain Cats defeated the Crimson Hawks for the first time since 2016. “She isn’t a girl who is 6-foot-2, but she’s got the heart of a girl who is 7-foot-5.
“She had five steals. Finished layups in the basket. She made foul shots. We’re putting her on the other team’s best player defensively every night. What she has been able to do is special.”
A 5-9 redshirt sophomore, Clapper had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“We really stepped up to the plate. We dug deep,” Clapper said of the PSAC West battle. “We knew they were disciplined. They’re big and strong. We worked our butts off and kept pushing.”
Clapper received plenty of support.
The Mountain Cats (7-10, 5-6 PSAC) had three players – Olivia Fasick, Peyton Alazaus and Ashley Norling – finish with 12 points apiece. Molly Wagoner had 11 rebounds. Norling had five assists and Fasick four.
“We have a really young team,” Drahos said. “The thing I was most impressed with, watching the last 2 or 3 minutes in the fourth quarter, we have three sophomores and two freshmen running around out there.”
“I was proud of my team for showing intestinal fortitude and getting the job done,” he said.
Rajah Fink had 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Hawks (11-4, 5-4). Maura D’Anna and Kiera Baughman each netted 10 points.
The Crimson Hawks led by as many as eight points, 37-29, at the 7:34 mark of the third quarter, but the Mountain Cats went on a 15-6 run to take a 44-43 lead. Clapper’s 3-pointer gave Pitt-Johnstown the lead with 1:44 left, and her steal clinched the win in the closing seconds.
Wagoner also had a key block and took a charge call in the final 30 seconds.
“It was tense. We’re a young team. We just kept our heads,” Clapper said after UPJ won for the third time in four games.
Pitt-Johnstown’s most recent win over Indiana (Pa.) had been 87-86 in overtime on Jan. 13, 2016. UPJ ended a nine-game Hawks’ win streak in the series.
